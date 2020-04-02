Cayuga County gets more coronavirus tests, Katko asks feds for help

A short supply of personal protective equipment and swabs has prevented Cayuga County from testing more people for the coronavirus, but there is help on the way.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office on Thursday informed Cayuga County Legislature Chairwoman Aileen McNabb-Coleman that the county will receive 150 testing kits. The county Emergency Management Office is also awaiting a response on an order for masks and other personal protective equipment.
Some local businesses, including Currier Plastics, are either donating or producing personal protective equipment for the county.
The progress in securing more supplies followed a press conference earlier this week. Cayuga County officials, including McNabb-Coleman, expressed frustration that the county lacks the necessary equipment to increase testing for COVID-19.
For now, the county health department and local primary care providers are prioritizing COVID-19 testing for individuals who are critically ill, first responders and healthcare workers. It's likely that people with mild symptoms of the virus won't be tested.
McNabb-Coleman worries about the potential consequences of not doing widespread testing, including a scenario in which first responders are exposed to someone who has an unconfirmed case of the coronavirus.
"I just want to be as careful as possible," she said Thursday. I just want to test so that we are educated to stop the spread."
The concern about Cayuga County's testing levels extends to the federal government. U.S. Rep. John Katko, who represents the county in Congress, told reporters Thursday that he's had conversations with McNabb-Coleman about the need for more supplies.
Federal agencies have been sending equipment to New York, but most of the supplies are going to downstate hospitals or in a state stockpile.
Katko acknowledged that the New York City area is a "hotbed" for the virus. Statewide, there are 92,381 confirmed cases of the coronavirus. Nearly 94% of the cases — 86,460 — are in New York City, Nassau, Rockland, Suffolk and Westchester counties.
While there is an immediate need for personal protective equipment and testing swabs in the New York City area, he doesn't believe upstate New York is getting a "proportional amount" of supplies.
"We don't know the gravity of the crisis here because we don't even have the ability to test to find out who is and who is not positive for the virus," he said.
There are some counties in upstate New York that conducted thousands of COVID-19 tests. Onondaga County, which is the largest county in Katko's congressional district, has completed 4,054 tests.
Onondaga County's daily testing totals sometimes exceed Cayuga County's overall number of tests since the outbreak began. As of Thursday, Cayuga County has tested 301 people for COVID-19.
As Onondaga County continues to test for COVID-19, its number of confirmed cases is on the rise.
"The only reason the numbers aren't going up in rural counties is because they aren't testing everybody," Katko said.
Katko, a member of the House Homeland Security Committee, said he'discussed the lack of supplies in upstate counties with the Federal Emergency Management Agency and sent a letter to the Department of Health and Human Services.
McNabb-Coleman remains in contact with the governor's office and has heard from other officials, including state Sen. Pam Helming.
"I know people are working on it and I think we have drummed up some attention and action on this," she said. "I hope to see it continue."
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.