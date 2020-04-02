Cayuga County gets more coronavirus tests, Katko asks feds for help

For now, the county health department and local primary care providers are prioritizing COVID-19 testing for individuals who are critically ill, first responders and healthcare workers. It's likely that people with mild symptoms of the virus won't be tested.

McNabb-Coleman worries about the potential consequences of not doing widespread testing, including a scenario in which first responders are exposed to someone who has an unconfirmed case of the coronavirus.

"I just want to be as careful as possible," she said Thursday. I just want to test so that we are educated to stop the spread."

The concern about Cayuga County's testing levels extends to the federal government. U.S. Rep. John Katko, who represents the county in Congress, told reporters Thursday that he's had conversations with McNabb-Coleman about the need for more supplies.

Federal agencies have been sending equipment to New York, but most of the supplies are going to downstate hospitals or in a state stockpile.

Katko acknowledged that the New York City area is a "hotbed" for the virus. Statewide, there are 92,381 confirmed cases of the coronavirus. Nearly 94% of the cases — 86,460 — are in New York City, Nassau, Rockland, Suffolk and Westchester counties.