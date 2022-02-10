Cayuga County gets OK to allow Auburn voters to vote at any city polling place

Voters in Auburn will no longer be assigned polling places for primary and general elections.

The Cayuga County Board of Elections sought state approval for a proposal that would allow voters to cast their ballots at any of the city's four polling locations. Cherl Heary and Katie Lacey, the county's election commissioners, informed legislators at the Cayuga County Legislature's Government Operations Committee meeting on Wednesday that the state signed off on the plan.

One reason the local elections board needed the state's blessing is a law requiring a certain number of workers to be assigned to polling locations based on the number of voters who could show up at that site.

"Technically, we would've had to staff every one of those polling places as if everybody in the city was going to show up at one of them," Lacey explained to The Citizen on Thursday. "(The state Board of Elections) said it's easier to give us an exemption than to try to get the law changed. We just had to present a letter and ask for an exemption."

Heary and Lacey told lawmakers that the state "was impressed that we were doing it." They also believe that no other municipality in New York has adopted a similar policy allowing voters to cast ballots at any polling place within a city.

Before the change, there were designated polling locations for city voters and they were required to vote at those sites.

Lacey thinks Auburn is better positioned than other localities because beginning last year, the board began using ballot on demand printers for elections in the city. The printers have been used since early voting launched in 2019, but the county decided to use them on election days.

The use of ballot on demand printers not only saves paper, it saves money. The elections board said the savings totaled more than $10,000 in 2021.

The Auburn polling places are being finalized, but one location will be the new public safety building that houses the Auburn Fire Department. Heary and Lacey toured the facility and said it's "beyond perfect" to use as a polling location.

In other news:

• In the fourth year of early voting, Cayuga County will move one polling location and add another in the city.

Moravia Town Hall will be the early voting location in southern Cayuga County, replacing Venice Town Hall. Heary and Lacey praised the new building and believe it could attract more voters because Moravia is more populated than the town of Venice.

In Auburn, Casey Park Recreation Center will be an early voting location. The board planned to add Casey Park as an early voting site in 2020, but abandoned that idea due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cato Town Hall and Clifford Park Clubhouse will remain early voting sites this year.

Online producer Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

