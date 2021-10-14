Cayuga County getting up to $1.3 million from NY AG's opioid settlements

After reaching settlements totaling $1.5 billion with opioid manufacturers and distributors, New York Attorney General Letitia James is on a statewide victory lap to distribute the cash.

Central New York's share of the funds will be up to $36.8 million, including between $780,722 to $1.3 million for Cayuga County. Onondaga County will get up to $13.1 million, with a portion of the money going to the city of Syracuse.

New York has been allocated at least $200 million from a $4.5 billion settlement from the Sackler family, which owns Purdue Pharma. A separate settlement with Amerisource Bergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson will bring $1 billion to the state.

The other settlements were with Endo ($50 million) and Johnson & Johnson ($230 million).

James is in the midst of a "HealNY" tour to announce the funding for combating the opioid epidemic. She visited Syracuse on Tuesday and stopped in Rochester on Thursday. She is scheduled to continue her tour in Buffalo on Friday.

"These funds will be crucial in turning the tide on the opioid crisis as we invest in critical prevention, treatment, and recovery programs," James said. "While no amount of money will ever make up for all that we have lost, we can take every action possible to prevent future loss."

According to the attorney general's office, all funds from the settlements will be allocated for "abatement efforts in communities devastated by the opioid epidemic and will not go towards the state's general fund."

Central New York leaders welcomed the millions in funding to support efforts to combat the opioid crisis and improve access to treatment.

Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon reiterated his stance that fighting the opioid epidemic is a top priority.

"Holding the various manufacturers and distributors responsible for this crisis accountable is a critical piece to helping communities, like ours, across the state start to heal," McMahon said.

