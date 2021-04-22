Cayuga County GOP chair: Lee Zeldin will 'help save New York' if elected governor

The gubernatorial election is more than 18 months away, but Cayuga County Republican Chairwoman Roberta Massarini has already endorsed a GOP candidate to challenge Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
Massarini is supporting U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin for governor. Her endorsement was announced one day after the leadership of the Cayuga County Conservative Party backed the Suffolk County Republican.
"Higher taxes, increased crime, crumbling roads, scandals and lies. All things that can perfectly sum up Andrew Cuomo's last two terms as governor," Massarini said. "Lee Zeldin will bring his unmatched integrity, grit, drive and vision to Albany and help save New York state."
Massarini joins GOP chairs from 18 other counties in endorsing Zeldin, whose campaign announced Thursday that he has the support of Republican leaders in Orleans and Tompkins counties.
The chairs who've endorsed Zeldin represent 38% of the weighted vote. A candidate needs over 50% of the weighted vote to become the endorsed GOP gubernatorial candidate.
Zeldin, who launched his campaign two weeks ago, has quickly emerged as the front-runner. Earlier this week, county GOP chairs met with declared and potential candidates for governor in Albany. Nick Langworthy, the state GOP chair, told reporters that Zeldin was the front-runner.
There are other candidates who have either entered or expressed interest in the race. They include U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, who could be a formidable challenger for the nomination if she chooses to run. Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro, who was the party's nominee in 2018, and Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino, who ran against Cuomo in 2014, are considering second gubernatorial bids.
But Zeldin is the clear favorite. He is not only winning support among Republican chairs. He is also picking up support from county Conservative Party leaders. That's significant because GOP candidates usually receive the Conservative Party's support.
Republicans hope to face a weakened Cuomo in the 2022 election. The Democratic governor is facing investigations into sexual harassment allegations and his handling of COVID-19 in nursing homes.
While Cuomo has more than $16 million in his campaign account, he hasn't said whether he will run for a fourth term next year. A Siena College poll released this week found that 57% of New York voters prefer someone else for governor. But 52% of voters said they would prefer a Democratic candidate for the top job.
