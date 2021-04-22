Cayuga County GOP chair: Lee Zeldin will 'help save New York' if elected governor

There are other candidates who have either entered or expressed interest in the race. They include U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, who could be a formidable challenger for the nomination if she chooses to run. Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro, who was the party's nominee in 2018, and Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino, who ran against Cuomo in 2014, are considering second gubernatorial bids.

But Zeldin is the clear favorite. He is not only winning support among Republican chairs. He is also picking up support from county Conservative Party leaders. That's significant because GOP candidates usually receive the Conservative Party's support.

Republicans hope to face a weakened Cuomo in the 2022 election. The Democratic governor is facing investigations into sexual harassment allegations and his handling of COVID-19 in nursing homes.

While Cuomo has more than $16 million in his campaign account, he hasn't said whether he will run for a fourth term next year. A Siena College poll released this week found that 57% of New York voters prefer someone else for governor. But 52% of voters said they would prefer a Democratic candidate for the top job.

