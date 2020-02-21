Cayuga County GOP endorses Kenneth Bush III to succeed NY Assemblyman Gary Finch

After a series of interviews and three rounds of voting Friday night, Kenneth Bush III won the support of the Cayuga County Republican Committee in his bid to succeed retiring state Assemblyman Gary Finch.
Bush, an attorney who lives in Jordan, beat out four other Republican candidates for the endorsement.
"I think that Ken is a young, hard worker and he's going to promote the upstate philosophy in Albany," Cayuga County Republican Chairwoman Roberta Massarini said in a phone interview after the vote.
The committee interviewed the five candidates before the vote. The Republicans seeking the party's endorsement include two other Onondaga County residents — LaFayette Supervisor Danny Fitzpatrick and Michael Plochocki, a former county legislator — and William Acee, who serves as mayor of Sherburne in Chenango County.
David Dempsey, a former Auburn city councilor and Cayuga County legislator, is also in the race.
The final round of voting came down to Bush and Dempsey, with Bush receiving a majority of the support from the committee.
You have free articles remaining.
"It is truly humbling and a great privilege to have the support of Cayuga County," Bush said. "They've been the backbone of this district for decades and when I was with them tonight I emphasized that and truly appreciate their support and confidence in me."
Bush added that he thinks he offers a "unifying aspect" since he grew up and lives in Jordan, which isn't far from the Cayuga-Onondaga county line. As an attorney, he worked for Cuddy Law Firm in Auburn.
Most recently, Bush was legislative counsel to former state Sen. Bob Antonacci. Antonacci's district includes portions of Cayuga County and most of Auburn.
"I'm very connected with Cayuga County," Bush said.
Nearly one-third of the district's Republican voters live in Cayuga County. The district includes portions of Cayuga, Chenango, Cortland and Onondaga counties.
A plurality of the GOP voters — about 45% — live in Onondaga County. The Onondaga County Republican Committee will meet Saturday to designate a candidate in the race.
The Cayuga County Republican Committee's endorsement capped off a big week for Bush. He won the support of the Conservative Party committees in Cayuga and Onondaga counties. He announced Friday morning that the state Independence Party has endorsed him in the 126th district race.
Online producer Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.