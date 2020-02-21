Cayuga County GOP endorses Kenneth Bush III to succeed NY Assemblyman Gary Finch

After a series of interviews and three rounds of voting Friday night, Kenneth Bush III won the support of the Cayuga County Republican Committee in his bid to succeed retiring state Assemblyman Gary Finch.

Bush, an attorney who lives in Jordan, beat out four other Republican candidates for the endorsement.

"I think that Ken is a young, hard worker and he's going to promote the upstate philosophy in Albany," Cayuga County Republican Chairwoman Roberta Massarini said in a phone interview after the vote.

The committee interviewed the five candidates before the vote. The Republicans seeking the party's endorsement include two other Onondaga County residents — LaFayette Supervisor Danny Fitzpatrick and Michael Plochocki, a former county legislator — and William Acee, who serves as mayor of Sherburne in Chenango County.

David Dempsey, a former Auburn city councilor and Cayuga County legislator, is also in the race.

The final round of voting came down to Bush and Dempsey, with Bush receiving a majority of the support from the committee.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}