Cayuga County GOP endorses NY lawmakers Helming, Manktelow for reelection

The candidates from Cayuga County include Jim Orman, who has served as county treasurer since 2006. David Dempsey, a former Auburn city councilor and Cayuga County legislator, entered the race last week. Ed Staehr, a county resident who serves as executive director of NYFarmNet, is also exploring a run.

Massarini said the GOP committee will decide whether to hold a convention with the other counties in the district or if they should let it go to a primary to decide the party's nominee.

Other news from the Cayuga County Republicans' endorsement meeting:

• Local Republicans endorsed Angela Renna, of Manlius, to run in the 50th state Senate District. Renna also has the backing of the Onondaga County Republican Committee. She will formally launch her campaign Tuesday.

• The committee heard from one candidate interested in running in the 51st state Senate District. Adam Hall, a Sempronius resident, spoke to the committee about running for the seat. The district is represented by state Sen. Jim Seward, who announced earlier this year that he would retire at the end of his term as he continues to receive treatment for cancer.

Online producer Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0