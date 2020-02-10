Cayuga County GOP endorses NY lawmakers Helming, Manktelow for reelection

A pair of state lawmakers representing Cayuga County received the local Republican Party's endorsement Saturday.
The Cayuga County GOP backed state Sen. Pam Helming and Assemblyman Brian Manktelow for reelection at the party's designation meeting. At the same gathering, the committee endorsed U.S. Rep. John Katko for another term.
Helming, R-Canandaigua, is seeking a third term representing the 54th Senate District, which includes all of Seneca and Wayne counties, plus parts of Cayuga, Monroe, Ontario and Tompkins counties. Manktelow, R-Lyons, is running for a second term in the 130th Assembly District, which includes all of Wayne County, the northern half of Cayuga and a few towns in Oswego County.
Cayuga County Republican Chairwoman Roberta Massarini said the committee heard from six candidates vying for the 126th Assembly District seat. Assemblyman Gary Finch announced last week that he will not run for reelection.
There are three Republicans from Cayuga County and three more from Onondaga County who are seeking the GOP nod to succeed Finch. Kenneth Bush III, a Jordan resident, attorney and legislative counsel to former state Sen. Bob Antonacci, was the first announced candidate. Danny Fitzpatrick, the LaFayette town supervisor and son of Onondaga County District Attorney William Fitzpatrick, is also running. Former Onondaga County Legislator Michael Plochocki joined the race late last week.
The candidates from Cayuga County include Jim Orman, who has served as county treasurer since 2006. David Dempsey, a former Auburn city councilor and Cayuga County legislator, entered the race last week. Ed Staehr, a county resident who serves as executive director of NYFarmNet, is also exploring a run.
Massarini said the GOP committee will decide whether to hold a convention with the other counties in the district or if they should let it go to a primary to decide the party's nominee.
Other news from the Cayuga County Republicans' endorsement meeting:
• Local Republicans endorsed Angela Renna, of Manlius, to run in the 50th state Senate District. Renna also has the backing of the Onondaga County Republican Committee. She will formally launch her campaign Tuesday.
• The committee heard from one candidate interested in running in the 51st state Senate District. Adam Hall, a Sempronius resident, spoke to the committee about running for the seat. The district is represented by state Sen. Jim Seward, who announced earlier this year that he would retire at the end of his term as he continues to receive treatment for cancer.
