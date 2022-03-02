Cayuga County GOP endorses two for Congress, backs candidates in state and local races

The Cayuga County Republican Committee has endorsed a full slate of candidates for the 2022 elections.

Local Republicans formally backed Lee Zeldin for governor and Zeldin's running mate, Alison Esposito, for lieutenant governor. The party is also supporting Joe Pinion, who is challenging Democratic U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer, and John Sarcone, who was running for state attorney general before dropping out at the state GOP convention this week. The state Republicans designated Michael Henry to challenge Attorney General Letitia James.

The Cayuga County GOP endorsed Tompkins County Legislator Mike Sigler over Sennett resident Brandon Williams in the 22nd Congressional District. Williams has the support of the Cayuga County Conservative Party and other Conservative committees in the district, which is comprised of all or parts of eight counties. Most of Cayuga County, including the city of Auburn, is in the new district.

In the 24th Congressional District, which includes all or parts of eight towns in northern Cayuga County, the local party backed U.S. Rep. Chris Jacobs.

County Republicans endorsed five incumbents for state Legislature seats — state Sen. Pam Helming (54th district) and state Sen. Tom O'Mara (59th district), along with Assembly members Will Barclay (120th district), John Lemondes (126th district) and Jeff Gallahan (131st district). Onondaga County Legislator Julie Abbott, who is challenging Democratic state Sen. John Mannion in the newly drawn 52nd district, also received the party's backing.

There are three county-wide seats on the ballot this year, and Republicans endorsed candidates for each position. The party is supporting Cayuga County Coroner Dr. Adam Duckett and Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Schenck for reelection. Brittany Antonacci, the acting county district attorney who is seeking a full term, received the local GOP's designation.

"We believe that our Republican candidates are strong representatives of their constituencies and will be successful at the national, state, and local levels," Cayuga County GOP Chairman John Camardo wrote in an email to The Citizen. "We wish our endorsees luck and success as they begin their upcoming campaigns."

Local committee endorsements are significant because they identify who the party will assist with the petitioning process. With potential primary elections in both congressional districts, any candidate who did not receive the committee's designation will have to circulate petitions on their own.

