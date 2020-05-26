You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Cayuga County GOP officials endorse John Lemondes in NY Assembly primary

Cayuga County GOP officials endorse John Lemondes in NY Assembly primary

John Lemondes

John Lemondes, a retired Army colonel who now owns a farm in Onondaga County, is seeking the Republican nomination in the 126th Assembly District. 

 Provided

Longtime Cayuga County Clerk Sue Dwyer is among six local Republican officials who are supporting John Lemondes to succeed retiring state Assemblyman Gary Finch. 

Lemondes, R-LaFayette, has been endorsed by Cayuga County Republican Chairwoman Roberta Massarini and two of her predecessors, Cherl Heary and Sue Tanner. Cayuga County Legislator Andrew Dennison and Niles Supervisor Joan Jayne are also backing Lemondes for state Assembly. 

"I want to thank them for their leadership and service in Cayuga County, and for placing their trust in me to represent their families and neighbors all across central and southern Cayuga County," Lemondes said in a statement. 

There are two Republicans vying for the party's nomination in the 126th Assembly District, which includes parts of Cayuga, Chenango, Cortland and Onondaga counties. In addition to Lemondes, LaFayette Supervisor Danny Fitzpatrick is in the race. 

Lemondes was a late entrant in the campaign. He was selected by the Republican, Conservative and Independence parties to replace Kenneth Bush III as the designated candidate on the ballot. Bush had been designated by the parties to run for state Assembly, but abruptly dropped out of the race in March. 

The 126th Assembly District is an open seat for the first time since 1999. Finch, R-Springport, announced in February that he will not run for reelection this year. 

Lemondes, a retired Army colonel, owns Elly's Acres Farm in LaFayette. He is a member of several organizations, including the New York Farm Bureau and the American Sheep Industry Association. He is president of the Farmer Veteran Coalition of New York State and serves on the board of directors of the Onondaga County Soil and Water Conservation District. 

In 2014, Lemondes ran for Congress in the 24th district. He was the runner-up for the GOP designation behind John Katko. 

If elected to the state Assembly, Lemondes wants to address high taxation and population migration — two issues affecting upstate New York. He hopes to make central New York a more affordable place to live. 

"The infrastructure that Assemblyman Finch has set up and the footprint he has established in the counties he serves is working well," Lemondes said. "The offices that are in place will remain open and staffed as they are now. Over the past 20 years, the system has been perfected and I see no reason to change it. Constituents need to know that they have a direct line to their elected official." 

The primary election is Tuesday, June 23. There will be nine days of early voting before Election Day, from June 13 through June 21. Absentee ballot applications have been sent to every GOP voter in the district's four counties. An executive order issued by Gov. Andrew Cuomo allows voters to use the risk of contracting COVID-19 as an excuse for obtaining an absentee ballot. 

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Online producer and politics reporter

I have been The Citizen's online producer and politics reporter since December 2009. I'm the author of the Eye on NY blog and write the weekly Eye on NY column that appears every Sunday in the print edition of The Citizen and online at auburnpub.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News