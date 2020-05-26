Cayuga County GOP officials endorse John Lemondes in NY Assembly primary

Lemondes, a retired Army colonel, owns Elly's Acres Farm in LaFayette. He is a member of several organizations, including the New York Farm Bureau and the American Sheep Industry Association. He is president of the Farmer Veteran Coalition of New York State and serves on the board of directors of the Onondaga County Soil and Water Conservation District.

In 2014, Lemondes ran for Congress in the 24th district. He was the runner-up for the GOP designation behind John Katko.

If elected to the state Assembly, Lemondes wants to address high taxation and population migration — two issues affecting upstate New York. He hopes to make central New York a more affordable place to live.

"The infrastructure that Assemblyman Finch has set up and the footprint he has established in the counties he serves is working well," Lemondes said. "The offices that are in place will remain open and staffed as they are now. Over the past 20 years, the system has been perfected and I see no reason to change it. Constituents need to know that they have a direct line to their elected official."

The primary election is Tuesday, June 23. There will be nine days of early voting before Election Day, from June 13 through June 21. Absentee ballot applications have been sent to every GOP voter in the district's four counties. An executive order issued by Gov. Andrew Cuomo allows voters to use the risk of contracting COVID-19 as an excuse for obtaining an absentee ballot.

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.