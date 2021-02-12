Cayuga County GOP state reps want investigation into Cuomo, nursing home deaths

After a top aide to Gov. Andrew Cuomo told Democratic state lawmakers that they did not disclose the actual COVID-19 nursing home death toll because of concerns about how it would be used against them, there are fresh calls for an investigation from three state lawmakers representing Cayuga County.
State Sen. Peter Oberacker and Assembly members John Lemondes and Brian Manktelow joined several other lawmakers from both parties demanding an inquiry after a New York Post story was published Thursday. The story provided details about a private call between the Cuomo administration and Democratic legislators.
Secretary to the Governor Melissa DeRosa explained why they didn't release COVID-19 data and answer other questions about nursing homes after state legislators sent a letter to the Department of Health in August. She said that then-President Donald Trump had made COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes "a giant political football." She referenced his tweets at the time targeting Democratic governors about their handling of the virus in nursing homes.
When the Department of Justice contacted the state requesting information, DeRosa said "we froze." She added that the Cuomo administration was "in a position where we weren't sure if what we were going to give to the Department of Justice or what we give to you guys, what we start saying was going to be used against us while we weren't sure if there was going to be an investigation."
DeRosa noted that they asked the legislative leaders if they could delay their response to the lawmakers' questions. She revealed that "all signs point to" the Department of Justice not investigating the matter.
"They dropped it. They never formally opened an investigation," she said, according to a transcript provided by the governor's office. "They sent a letter asking a number of questions and then we satisfied those questions and it appears that they're gone. But that was how it was happening back in August."
The explanation frustrated Democratic members on the call, according to the Post's reporting. State Sen. Rachel May, a Syracuse Democrat, mentioned how the state's handling of COVID-19 in nursing homes was an issue during her reelection campaign last year. (May chairs the Senate Aging Committee.)
In a statement, DeRosa sought to clarify her comments during the conference call with legislators.
"I was explaining that when we received the DOJ inquiry, we needed to temporarily set aside the legislature's request to deal with the federal request first," she said. "We informed the houses of this at the time. We were comprehensive and transparent in our responses to the DOJ, and then had to immediately focus our resources on the second wave and vaccine rollout.
"As I said on a call with legislators, we could not fulfill their request as quickly as anyone would have liked. But we are committed to being better partners going forward as we share the same goal of keeping New Yorkers as healthy as possible during the pandemic."
But the backlash was swift. Oberacker, R-Schenevus, blasted the "apparent coverup." He wants an independent investigation into the COVID-19 response in New York nursing homes. He also supports stripping Cuomo of his emergency powers during the pandemic. Last year, the state Legislature granted Cuomo broad authority to respond to COVID-19. There is bipartisan support to remove those powers.
Oberacker also believes the three state legislators who participated in the call with the governor's office — May, state Sens. Gustavo Rivera and James Skoufis — should resign as committee chairs.
"Most importantly, the families who have lost loved ones in our nursing homes deserve an apology and the truth," Oberacker said. "Remember that there is a human face to what is taking place. This is not about politics; it is about doing what is right for the people of New York state."
Lemondes, R-LaFayette, and Manktelow, R-Lyons, share Oberacker's position. Lemondes chided the Cuomo administration for its "unethical incompetence," while Manktelow said the episode confirms that Cuomo and state Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker "have been trying to cover their tracks and mistakes for the past year in regard to our nursing homes and seniors."
The call and the subsequent controversy has drawn more attention to the impact COVID-19 has in New York nursing homes. For months, the state did not release the number of nursing home residents who died of COVID-19 after being transferred to hospitals. While these numbers were included in the overall statewide death toll, the number of nursing home deaths were limited to residents who died in those facilities, not at a hospital.
In January, state Attorney General Letitia James released a report that found the state undercounted its nursing homes by approximately 50%. After the report's release, Zucker revealed that there were 9,786 nursing home residents who died of COVID-19, including 3,829 who died in a hospital. There are about 3,000 presumed COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.