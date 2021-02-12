Cayuga County GOP state reps want investigation into Cuomo, nursing home deaths

DeRosa noted that they asked the legislative leaders if they could delay their response to the lawmakers' questions. She revealed that "all signs point to" the Department of Justice not investigating the matter.

"They dropped it. They never formally opened an investigation," she said, according to a transcript provided by the governor's office. "They sent a letter asking a number of questions and then we satisfied those questions and it appears that they're gone. But that was how it was happening back in August."

The explanation frustrated Democratic members on the call, according to the Post's reporting. State Sen. Rachel May, a Syracuse Democrat, mentioned how the state's handling of COVID-19 in nursing homes was an issue during her reelection campaign last year. (May chairs the Senate Aging Committee.)

In a statement, DeRosa sought to clarify her comments during the conference call with legislators.

"I was explaining that when we received the DOJ inquiry, we needed to temporarily set aside the legislature's request to deal with the federal request first," she said. "We informed the houses of this at the time. We were comprehensive and transparent in our responses to the DOJ, and then had to immediately focus our resources on the second wave and vaccine rollout.