Cayuga County has one of best early voting turnout rates in NY state

After a slow start, Cayuga County finished strong and had one of the top early voting turnouts among New York's 62 counties.

According to data provided by the state Board of Elections, Cayuga's early voting turnout rate was 4.78% of registered voters — the fourth-best in the state and third outside of New York City.

Columbia County had the highest turnout (6.48%), followed by Erie (6.04%). Staten Island (Richmond County) had 5.19% of its voters cast ballots during early voting.

Since early voting began in 2019, Cayuga County has been one of the top-performing counties. It had the sixth-best turnout for the 2019 general election and finished in the same spot for the 2020 presidential election.

There are factors that can contribute to higher turnout — having competitive races is one — but Cayuga has benefited from having more early voting centers than the law requires.

State law mandates that counties have at least one early voting location for every 50,000 registered voters. Because Cayuga has under 50,000 voters (they have 49,584), the county is required to have a minimum of one site.

However, the local elections board has opted to have three early voting sites — one in Auburn, the county's largest municipality, one at the northern end of the county and another at the south end. This year, the early voting sites outside of Auburn were in the towns of Cato and Venice.

At about the halfway point of the nine-day early voting period, which ran from Oct. 23-31, Cayuga County was behind its 2019 pace. Katie Lacey, the county's Democratic elections commissioner, blamed the bad weather on Tuesday — there was heavy rain and flooding in some areas — for the low numbers. But the county rebounded with strong turnout in the last five days of early voting.

Cayuga had 2,371 early voters, up from 1,886 for the local election two years ago.

"In general, people here really have taken a liking to early voting," Lacey said.

While early voting is over, there is one more chance for in-person voting. Election Day is Tuesday. The full slate of polling locations will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

