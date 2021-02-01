Cayuga County Health Department director to appear on CCC show

"Inside Government with Guy Cosentino” returns this week for the spring 2021 semester with a program on Cayuga County's response to COVID-19.

Cayuga County Public Health Director Kathleen Cuddy will give an update on COVID-19 and the county’s response on testing and vaccinations on "Inside Government with Guy Cosentino." That show will air at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 4, and rerun at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9, on Spectrum channel 12. It will also run at 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 6, and Sunday, Feb. 7, on Spectrum channels 12 and 98 and Verizon FiOS channel 31 via Auburn Regional Media Access programming.

The show's audio will be rebroadcast starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 6, on CCC's radio station, WDWN–89.1 FM.

Future guests in February include Auburn Mayor Michael Quill, School Superintendent Jeff Pirozzolo, YMCA Director Chris Nucerino and East Hill Medical Center Executive Director Keith Cutler.

The college and The Citizen plan to have their annual Auburn Enlarged City School District board forum at the end of April with the candidates appearing by Zoom.

Viewers with questions for any of the show’s guests can e-mail cozguytho@aol.com. The shows are taped at the college on Tuesday and Thursday afternoons by Cayuga County Community College’s Telecom/Media Department students.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0