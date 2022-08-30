Cayuga County hires emergency management leader, launches search for finance director

Just as the Cayuga County Legislature filled one department head vacancy, another one has opened.

Legislators this month approved the hiring of its next emergency services director as well as the creation of a search committee to find a new finance director.

Alaska resident Riley Shurtleff, a Cayuga County native, will fill the post leading the county Emergency Management Office that is being vacated this month with the retirement of Dale Currier.

Shurtleff has been working as fire chief and operations coordinator for Cooper Landing Emergency Services Inc. since March 2020. He moved to Alaska from his native Cayuga County in 2018, and is eager to return, Legislature Chairman David Gould said.

"He was born and brought up here," Gould said. "He was thrilled to be offered this, because now he gets to come home."

A 2012 graduate of Southern Cayuga High School who earned a bachelor's degree from SUNY Brockport in 2016, Shurtleff began serving in the Genoa Volunteer Fire Department in 2010 and became a captain and training officer. He also served in the volunteer fire department in Brockport during his college years. He also worked as an attendant at Shurtleff Funeral Home in Genoa.

Currier notified the county of his retirement plans in June. He began as an interim emergency services director in September 2020, and took over in the permanent role in March 2021 with an annual salary of $72,000.

Shurtleff is expected to start with the county in mid-October. His salary is subject to negotiations "in accordance with the Cayuga County Compensation Policies," the hiring resolution said.

At the same meeting in which Shurtleff's hiring was approved, lawmakers approved a resolution to form a search committee to find a new director of finance. The person currently in that position, Mary Beth Leeson, has accepted an offer to be the comptroller at Cayuga Community College.

Leeson was appointed by the Legislature to a three-year term starting Oct. 1 and ending Sept. 30, 2024 with a starting annual salary of $101,500. She is the county's first finance director, heading up a newly formed county finance department that the Legislature established in an effort to centralize much of the county's fiscal management. The new department was established in conjunction with a reduction in duties for the county treasurer's office.

Gould said he hopes to be able fill Leeson's position quickly because the county is now moving into the process of forming the 2023 budget, and the finance director plays a key role in that effort.

Leeson and Gould said they are working out details on a transition. Leeson said he's expecting to split duties between the two jobs in September, and she's willing to help with anything the county needs beyond that.

One reason Leeson is eager to help is that the believes the county is moving in the right director with the newly created finance department, and she doesn't want her departure to lead the county in a different direction.

"I think it's critical for the county to centralize functions and create those efficiencies," she said.