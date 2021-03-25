Cayuga County hires interim emergency services director for permanent post

Cayuga County has permanently hired the person tasked last fall with temporarily running its emergency management office.
The Cayuga County Legislature this week hired Dale Currier, the county's interim emergency services director since the end of September, as the permanent leader of that department. The resolution that legislators approved states that Currier's annual salary will be $72,000 and that he'll be awarded three weeks of yearly vacation time.
Legislature Chairperson Aileen McNabb-Coleman said Currier expressed an interest in the permanent position a few months ago.
"We put him through the paces (of the application process), and it came down to he was the most qualified candidate," McNabb-Coleman said on Thursday.
With more than 40 years of experience in emergency and organizational management services, Currier has worked as a regional representative and training specialist with the state's homeland security division. He also previously served as emergency management director for Oswego County, and has provided interim leadership for other counties. He was recommended for the temporary role in Cayuga County by state officials last year.
"He came well-recommended by the state," McNabb-Coleman said. "He is well-known and he has the networks. I knew he could pick up the phone and get what we needed."
When Currier was appointed to the temporary post in September, the Legislature intended for him to assist with the search for a permanent department head. His annualized salary for the interim job was $65,000.
When he told McNabb-Coleman about his interest in the job in December, Currier stepped off a search committee that included three legislators and the county's human resources director, she said. Currier was one of five candidates the committee interviewed for the post, a group that was selected from a group of 15 applicants that the county human resources staff initially screened over the phone.
Currier's appointment followed the August resignation of Amy Russett, who accepted a job that allowed her to work from her home in Syracuse. She had been on the job since October 2019, when she was hired to fill a vacancy that had lingered dating back to 2017.
All but one of the county legislators approved the hiring resolution for Currier at Tuesday's regular meeting. Legislator Andrew Dennison said he voted no because of the salary. When the post was advertised last fall, the listed yearly compensation range was $54,589-$65,000.
McNabb-Coleman said the higher salary for the position reflects research that the county did on compensation for similar jobs in other counties, a broader salary review the county has been working through for non-union employees and Currier's extensive background.
Currier said his interest in the permanent post grew out of his experience in the first few weeks as the interim leader.
"All the people that I have had the opportunity to work with have been really, really good," he said.
"Everybody has the same goal," he added. "It's truly a team, not just a group of people."
Currier said some of his goals over the next several months include continuing to support the county's COVID-19 efforts. The emergency management department is now running a testing program for the county.
He also said the department is working to finish up a five-year countywide hazards mitigation plan that ultimately gets submitted to the federal government, along with a comprehensive emergency management plan. In addition, the department is eager to increase training opportunities for firefighters and emergency medical staff in the county.
