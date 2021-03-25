Cayuga County hires interim emergency services director for permanent post

When Currier was appointed to the temporary post in September, the Legislature intended for him to assist with the search for a permanent department head. His annualized salary for the interim job was $65,000.

When he told McNabb-Coleman about his interest in the job in December, Currier stepped off a search committee that included three legislators and the county's human resources director, she said. Currier was one of five candidates the committee interviewed for the post, a group that was selected from a group of 15 applicants that the county human resources staff initially screened over the phone.

Currier's appointment followed the August resignation of Amy Russett, who accepted a job that allowed her to work from her home in Syracuse. She had been on the job since October 2019, when she was hired to fill a vacancy that had lingered dating back to 2017.

All but one of the county legislators approved the hiring resolution for Currier at Tuesday's regular meeting. Legislator Andrew Dennison said he voted no because of the salary. When the post was advertised last fall, the listed yearly compensation range was $54,589-$65,000.