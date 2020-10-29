Cayuga County hires new highway department leader

For the first time since 2017, Cayuga County has a permanent highway superintendent.
The county Legislature on Tuesday voted to appoint Brian Soper to the position with a four-year term, filling a vacancy that dates back to the start of 2018 and includes a period when the job was essentially eliminated.
Soper has served as the elected highway superintendent for the town of Sterling since 2012. He's been with the town's roads department since 2001, when he started as motor equipment operator.
Soper's annual salary starts at $87,500, and includes yearly raises that will put the pay for the terms fourth year at $91,226. The highway superintendent post in Sterling pays $51,010 yearly.
Soper must step down from his elected office with town. His term there was set to expire at the end of 2021. The town has not taken official action yet to address the vacancy.
Support Local Journalism
Soper's appointment as the leader of the county highway department puts him charge of the county's 516 miles roads and 43 bridges. The county also plows and sands 125 miles of state roads, and works with town and village highway departments.
The hiring of a permanent highway superintendent follows a multi-year process in which the county's highway department was brought under the umbrella of a newly created public works department, and then re-established after legislators decided the new structure wasn't working well.
The county created the public works department in 2018, appointing a director and deputy director to oversee the highway, buildings and grounds, parks and trails, and weights and measures departments. Legislators the following year expressed concerns, saying the public works department model's selling points, like the potential for shared resources and operational efficiency, were unfulfilled and that the extra layer of management was unhelpful. In May, the Legislature voted to break up public works and restore the previous model.
With highways re-established as independent department, a search for a highway superintendent began and culminated with Soper's hiring on Tuesday.
All legislators at the meeting voted in favor of the hire except for Hans Pecher, C-Genoa, who said he needed more information about Soper.
"To this day i have not got any information from the county or anybody related to it as to who Mr. Brian Soper is," he said. "I don't know whether he's 18 years old or 80 years old — I don't know nothing — so I can't vote for him in good conscience."
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.