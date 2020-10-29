Cayuga County hires new highway department leader

The hiring of a permanent highway superintendent follows a multi-year process in which the county's highway department was brought under the umbrella of a newly created public works department, and then re-established after legislators decided the new structure wasn't working well.

The county created the public works department in 2018, appointing a director and deputy director to oversee the highway, buildings and grounds, parks and trails, and weights and measures departments. Legislators the following year expressed concerns, saying the public works department model's selling points, like the potential for shared resources and operational efficiency, were unfulfilled and that the extra layer of management was unhelpful. In May, the Legislature voted to break up public works and restore the previous model.

With highways re-established as independent department, a search for a highway superintendent began and culminated with Soper's hiring on Tuesday.

All legislators at the meeting voted in favor of the hire except for Hans Pecher, C-Genoa, who said he needed more information about Soper.

"To this day i have not got any information from the county or anybody related to it as to who Mr. Brian Soper is," he said. "I don't know whether he's 18 years old or 80 years old — I don't know nothing — so I can't vote for him in good conscience."

