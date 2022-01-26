Cayuga County hires new social services commissioner, community services director

Two new leaders for Cayuga County's social services and mental health departments will officially take the reins from one person who is retiring at the end of this week.

The Cayuga County Legislature completed the final step in a transition plan to replace Ray Bizzari, Cayuga County's director of community services for the past 10 years. Late last year, the county Legislature passed a local law that effectively separated Bizzari's duties into two positions by establishing the position social services commissioner as separate from community services director, which oversees the county's mental health services, including its clinic on North Street in Auburn.

At its first regular meeting of 2022, the Legislature approved two appointments to fill those jobs.

Christine Bianco was appointed as commissioner of social services with a starting annual salary of $106,157. Currently the deputy director for the department, Bianco will oversee a staff of 150 employees who serve about 15,000 residents in the county.

With 32 years in the social services department, Bianco has held a variety of positions, starting as a caseworker and holding management posts that included seven years as the director of services overseeing the children and family programs.

“I have had the pleasure of working with dedicated social services employees and community partners who work together to be sure that critical services are provided to our most vulnerable Cayuga County residents,” Bianco said in a press release. “My career of over 30 years with Cayuga County has given me the ability to evaluate, adapt and lead in this ever-changing world as we strive to meet the complex needs of the individuals and families the department serves.”

The Legislature also approved the appointment of Lauren Walsh to serve as the next director of community services. The county's Community Services Board appointed Walsh to the post at its Jan. 10 meeting and the Legislature's vote confirmed that appointment. She will start with a $97,000 annual salary.

Walsh has worked in the county's mental health clinic in leadership roles after she started there more than eight years ago as a therapist. She previously worked as a clinician at the Hillside Children’s Center.

The county mental health clinic on North Street in Auburn has a staff of 50 who served 3,150 clients last year. In addition to overseeing mental health services, Walsh will work with the Community Services Board ensure residents have access to services in the areas of mental health, alcohol and substance abuse, and developmental disabilities.

“My overarching goal is to build an effective system of care that meets the needs of this county,” Walsh said in the press release. “I am excited to utilize existing relationships with community members and providers in order to collaborate and provide quality services to the people of this county.”

