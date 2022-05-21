Cayuga County kept whole in final NY congressional, state Senate district maps

Cayuga County is back in a central New York state Senate district but will be out of a Syracuse-area congressional district for the next 10 years.

Dr. Jonathan Cervas, the special master tasked with redrawing congressional and state Senate district lines, released his final maps shortly after midnight Saturday.

For Cayuga County, Cervas' congressional map doesn't feature any major changes from his draft plan unveiled on Monday. The final plan, which was approved by state Supreme Court Judge Patrick McAllister, places all of Cayuga County into the new 24th Congressional District. The district stretches from Niagara County in western New York to Jefferson County in the North Country.

In a court filing accompanying the maps, Cervas explains the one change he made to the district. In the draft proposal, he included part of Erie County in NY-24. But in the final map, that portion of Erie County was removed and replaced by rural towns in Niagara County.

"This configuration better reflects the map submissions made to me and the testimony I have received since the release of the proposed maps," Cervas wrote.

The newly drawn 24th district is not home to an incumbent member of Congress, which could make it an open seat in this year's election. The western New York portion of the district is now part of U.S. Rep. Chris Jacobs' district. Jacobs lives in Erie County, so he could run in the 23rd district that includes much of the county outside of Buffalo and a sizable chunk of the Southern Tier.

However, members of Congress don't have to live in the districts they represent.

The 24th will likely be a Republican stronghold for the next decade. Former President Donald Trump won the district by double digits in 2020. With a partisan voting index of 11.68 in favor of the GOP, it's the second-most Republican district in the state.

Since releasing his draft maps on Monday, Cervas received a large amount of feedback. He considered those comments while finalizing the state Senate district lines.

In his draft plan, Cervas placed all of Cayuga County in a district with Jefferson and Oswego counties, along with a portion of Lewis County. Auburn city leaders wrote letters urging McAllister to reject the "devastating" proposal.

Cervas' final map puts all of Cayuga County into the 48th Senate District with the city of Syracuse and most of Onondaga County. The map was approved by McAllister.

"There were many requests to keep Auburn and Syracuse together in one senate district," Cervas wrote. "Comments highlighted the shared interests of Cayuga County and Onondaga County. I changed the Syracuse area to reflect this and keep those two cities together within Senate District 48." He added that Cayuga County is kept whole in the new district.

State Sen. Rachel May, who lives in Syracuse, is the incumbent in the new 48th district. A Republican, Onondaga County Legislator Julie Abbott, is already campaigning for the seat. Abbott lives in Skaneateles, which is in the 48th.

The release of the maps concludes a messy process that began when the state Independent Redistricting Commission failed to reach consensus on district lines. The Democratic-controlled state Legislature took control and drew congressional, state Assembly and state Senate maps.

But Republicans successfully challenged the constitutionality of the lawmakers' maps. The state Court of Appeals tossed the district lines and McAllister, who presided over the first phase of the case, oversaw the redrawing of the maps. Cervas was named the special master.

With the maps finalized, candidates can begin circulating petitions to qualify for the Aug. 23 primary election — the congressional and state Senate primaries were moved due to the court rulings. There is an option for candidates who already collected signatures before the maps were thrown out to submit a certificate allowing them to get on the primary ballot. The certificates must be filed by the end of May.

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

