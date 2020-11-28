Cayuga County lawmakers add economic development, planning funds to budget

The rest of the additional spending came from smaller items that were inadvertently left out of the original proposal. The funding for all of the amendments came from a salary adjustment account that the budget has for unplanned changes that can come up over the course of a year.

Two votes needed

In what could be a precursor of the final vote scheduled for the Legislature's Dec. 10 meeting, amendments approved on Tuesday were actually defeated, reconsidered and then approved in a divided vote.

In a roll call vote on the amendments, seven legislators voted in favor with six opposed. Legislator Andrew Dennison was absent, and one seat on the 15-member remains vacant following a resignation in September. Despite having more votes in favor than against, the measure failed because a resolution needs to have 442 weighted votes to be approved.

The seven legislators in support accounted for just 422 weighted votes. Legislators Benjamin Vitale, Christopher Petrus, Keith Batman, Heidi Nightengale, Elane Daly, Ryan Foley and McNabb-Coleman were the yes votes.