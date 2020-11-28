Cayuga County lawmakers add economic development, planning funds to budget

Residents will get their chance to weigh in on a Cayuga County budget proposal that has additional spending from a tentative plan introduced at the start of the month, but that keeps the tax levy increase unchanged.
The Cayuga County Legislature on Tuesday voted to hold the 2020 budget public hearing Dec. 8, with plans for the final vote to take place at the final meeting of the year on Dec. 10.
Lawmakers also approved a set of proposed changes to the tentative budget introduced by Chairperson Aileen McNabb-Coleman on Nov. 5. After a series of meetings to go over the proposal, the Legislature's Ways and Means Committee passed several amendments at a Nov. 19 special meeting.
The amendments added about $135,000 in spending to the $152.2 million proposal. Even with the additional budgeted items, the 2021 budget is 0.77% lower than the current year's budget. The tax levy increase under the budget proposal would be 1.9%, which is well below the 5.7% cap.
The biggest addition made by the Ways and Means Committee was another $50,000 for the Cayuga Economic Development Agency, a nonprofit that provides economic development services for the county. The additional funds would bring the total amount paid to that agency up to $300,000 in 2021.
CEDA was paid $250,000 for services provided this year under the county budget, which was a decrease of $50,000 from 2019. In 2018, the county contributed $350,000.
Although separate from the budget vote, the Legislature also approved renewing its contract with CEDA for 2021 through 2023. The contract states that the annual amount the county pays CEDA is contingent on the budget adopted by the Legislature.
Prior to that vote, though, one legislator raised a question about the county's payments to the economic development agency.
"The city of Auburn doesn't contribute to the economic development at all at CEDA. Is there any chance we could get them to fund the $50,000?" Cayuga County Legislator Tim Lattimore, who represents District 13 in Auburn, asked ahead of a vote to renew CEDA's contract.
Another legislator representing a different part of the city, Trish Kerr of District 14, took issue with Lattimore's question.
"As a city taxpayers, I do pay county taxes, which are part of how we fund CEDA," she said. "Towns and villages don't pay directly to the CEDA budget; the city doesn't contribute directly to the CEDA budget. We pay out taxes like everybody else and I would not want to go to the city and ask for additional money unless there was something specifically carved out related to work for the city."
The other significant Ways and Means Committee amendment restored $47,062 in funding for nine months of a planner position. The tentative budget had eliminated that post, which is currently vacant.
The rest of the additional spending came from smaller items that were inadvertently left out of the original proposal. The funding for all of the amendments came from a salary adjustment account that the budget has for unplanned changes that can come up over the course of a year.
Two votes needed
In what could be a precursor of the final vote scheduled for the Legislature's Dec. 10 meeting, amendments approved on Tuesday were actually defeated, reconsidered and then approved in a divided vote.
In a roll call vote on the amendments, seven legislators voted in favor with six opposed. Legislator Andrew Dennison was absent, and one seat on the 15-member remains vacant following a resignation in September. Despite having more votes in favor than against, the measure failed because a resolution needs to have 442 weighted votes to be approved.
The seven legislators in support accounted for just 422 weighted votes. Legislators Benjamin Vitale, Christopher Petrus, Keith Batman, Heidi Nightengale, Elane Daly, Ryan Foley and McNabb-Coleman were the yes votes.
The defeat led to discussion about what this meant for the budget that would be subject of the Dec. 8 public hearing. County attorney Chris Palermo explained that the chairperson's tentative budget from the beginning of the month would be the spending plan that moves forward, and that any of the changes that the Ways and Means Committee had brought forward for Tuesday's meeting would need to done again if lawmakers wanted to keep them.
Legislator Paul Pinckney, one of the original no votes, then introduced a motion to reconsider because only a legislator who votes against a defeated resolution can bring such a motion. The reconsideration was seconded by Legislator Mike Didio, another original no vote, and it then went on to be passed. Legislators Lattimore, Hans Pecher and Tucker Whitman were the lawmakers voting against both the original and reconsidered resolutions.
