Cayuga County lawmakers approve pay increase for chairperson

Several speakers at the public hearing said elected officials shouldn't be getting extra pay just because job demands increased, saying many workers in the private and public sectors have been in the same situation during the pandemic.

"The public perception is that constituents are suffering, and government benefits at our expense," said Throop resident Lydia Ruffini. "We don't know what you did for us, other than lock us down."

Several speakers criticized the county's handling of the pandemic, saying the restrictions put in place to prevent COVID-19 spread went too far and hurt local businesses. They suggested the county should have vocalized concerns about Gov. Andrew Cuomo's handling of the crisis, too, and that extra money in the county budget should go toward local small businesses instead of the chairperson's raise.

"The way I see it the scales are way out of balance and they need to be corrected," said village of Cayuga resident Devin Fricano, who organized a small protest outside the county office building ahead of Tuesday's meeting.

Workers in the county also have expressed concerns about a pay increase for McNabb-Coleman. "Many view this as another devastating blow to the morale of the workforce," said Cayuga County Civil Service Employees Association Vice President Bob Janus during the hearing.