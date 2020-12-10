Cayuga County lawmakers condemn Dennison's remarks about health director

For the second time this year, Cayuga County legislators have publicly rebuked Legislator Andrew Dennison for comments he made on a media platform.
Following remarks Dennison, i-Cato, made in a YouTube video posted Friday that included a sexist slur directed at the county's public health director, the Legislature unanimously passed a resolution blasting him for "insulting and counter-productive comments across media platforms that denigrate our Public Health Director and other dedicated employees and their tireless efforts to protect public health."
In the roughly 30-minute video, Dennison and a friend mostly talk about national issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic and the recent presidential election. At one point, though, Dennison begins discussing his role as a Cayuga County legislator, and calls county Public Health Director Kathleen Cuddy a "bitch" while discussing her actions related to pandemic restrictions.
The resolution brought to the Legislature floor Thursday was titled "Recognizing Cayuga County employees for their public service during the COVID-19 pandemic." It states in part, "the Cayuga County Legislature wishes to denounce such comments, including those made by Andrew Dennison, a member of this body, as counter to the commitment of this Board to the fight against the ravages of COVID-19 and counter to the respect and support that all members of the Cayuga County workforce have a right to."
Dennison actually voted in favor of the resolution, although he did not express regret for the YouTube remarks.
"I'd just like to say, apparently, some of you must watch my Youtube channel, so make sure you subscribe," he said. "If you want to call me out, call me out for having my own opinions, but that's exactly what they are. I'm not the only person in the world that has them. You turn on the TV today and see people calling the president a Nazi and a Russian spy and all those kind of things. Yes, I'm all for getting through this thing, but I just ... I'll actually vote 'yes' on this thing for you."
There was no additional discussion on the resolution, and all 14 legislators voted in favor of it.
Thursday night's vote was the second time in 2020 that Dennison has drawn criticism from his colleagues for public comments he made.
In the summer, Dennison resigned from his position as chairman of the county's Judicial and Public Safety Committee and Legislature Chairperson Aileen McNabb-Coleman removed him from the committee entirely, in response to a letter he submitted to The Citizen attacking the Black Lives Matter movement.
More than a dozen area residents blasted Dennison's comments at a Legislature meeting following the letter's publication in late June. The Auburn/Cayuga Chapter of the NAACP called on him to resign from the Legislature.
County Legislature Democrats formally presented a statement condemning Dennison's words and asking the chairperson to remove Dennison from his committee chair post, which includes a $2,000 stipend. The Legislature's Republican caucus also read a statement at that time critical of Dennison's comments, but stopped short of calling for him to be removed from the leadership position.
Dennison also received support from some county residents who wrote letters saying he was being unfairly attacked for exercising his free-speech rights.
The Legislature is legally unable to remove one of its own members because they are elected by the public.
Jeremy Boyer can be reached at (315) 282-2231 or jeremy.boyer@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenBoyer
