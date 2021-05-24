Cayuga County lawmakers consider lowering big-game hunting age

The Cayuga County Legislature is taking steps to bring the county into a new state pilot program that would reduce the age when youths can hunt for deer and bears using firearms and crossbows.

The county Legislature will vote at its monthly meeting Tuesday whether to hold a public hearing next month on a proposed local law authorizing 12- and 13-year-old licensed hunters to hunt with firearms and crossbows for big game under a licensed adult's supervision.

A new law included in the 2021-22 state budget set the new age limit, but requires individual counties to adopt their own local laws to take part in the program.

Prior to the new law's adoption, the earliest age for hunting big game with a firearm was 14. Youth hunters age 12 and 13 have been allowed to hunt big game with a bow and small game with a firearm, when under licensed adult supervision.

Hunting advocates have been seeking a change for several years.