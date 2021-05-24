Cayuga County lawmakers consider lowering big-game hunting age

The Cayuga County Legislature is taking steps to bring the county into a new state pilot program that would reduce the age when youths can hunt for deer and bears using firearms and crossbows.
The county Legislature will vote at its monthly meeting Tuesday whether to hold a public hearing next month on a proposed local law authorizing 12- and 13-year-old licensed hunters to hunt with firearms and crossbows for big game under a licensed adult's supervision.
A new law included in the 2021-22 state budget set the new age limit, but requires individual counties to adopt their own local laws to take part in the program.
Prior to the new law's adoption, the earliest age for hunting big game with a firearm was 14. Youth hunters age 12 and 13 have been allowed to hunt big game with a bow and small game with a firearm, when under licensed adult supervision.
Hunting advocates have been seeking a change for several years.
"Cayuga County is passing this Local Law as deer hunting is a valued tradition for many families, and this new opportunity allows experienced, adult hunters to introduce the value of hunting to the next generation," the proposed Cayuga Countny local law states. "Furthermore, teaching young people safe, responsible, and ethical hunting practices will ensure a rewarding experience for the youth, while providing quality food to families and contributing to important deer management population control practices."
The state law is set to expire in 2023 unless the state Legislature renews it.
If the county Legislature votes to move forward with the public hearing, that hearing will take place at 6 p.m. June 22. The public can call (315) 294-8051 to comment during the meeting, which at this point is still scheduled to be held virtually.