Cayuga County lawmakers may give chairperson raise for COVID-19 workload

In an interview this week, McNabb-Coleman said she's been approached by some of her colleagues on the Legislature multiple times about the pay increase since she started on the job, including one time prior to the COVID-19 pandemic emerging in Cayuga County. She declined those earlier offers to put the matter up for a vote, based in part on her belief that the extra workload she had been picking up would eventually taper off.

That has not happened, she said. McNabb-Coleman said a typical work week this summer has been 50 to 60 hours, and it was much higher during the spring, when the outbreak in New York state was at its peak.

"It did just get to the point of becoming entirely much more than I ever imagined," she said of the chairperson's position, which is classified as a part-time role.

McNabb-Coleman has also been working at a time when the county has not had an administrator employed. The Legislature has not filled the day-to-day county government leadership post since firing J. Justin Woods in the spring of 2019.