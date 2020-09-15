Cayuga County lawmakers move DA's hiring proposal forward

A resolution to create and fill a law associate position within the Cayuga County District Attorney's Office is set to be voted on at a Cayuga County Legislature meeting next week after it was approved in a committee Tuesday night.
The legislature's Ways and Means Committee adopted the measure, a vote that followed approval a week earlier by the Judicial and Public Safety Committee.
According to the agenda for the Judicial and Public Safety meeting, the new position will help address two vacant full-time assistant district attorney spots in the district attorney's office. Recruit efforts have not secured qualified applicants during the COVID-19 pandemic and the district attorney's office "has demonstrated a need for additional legal assistance," the agenda said, so creating a law associate spot would allow for recruiting eligible candidates waiting for admission to the New York State Bar and to become licensed to practice as attorneys within the state.
Before the shutdown due to the pandemic, Cayuga County District Attorney Jon Budelmann's office had a law student interning full-time during her final semester at law school. That intern has since graduated and is "continuing to intern working on cases while studying for the Uniform Bar Exam," the agenda said. The Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department of the state's Supreme Court has determined that graduates can temporarily practice law under the limitations of the Rules of the Court of Appeals.
The New York State Bar exam was cancelled due to the outbreak, establishing a need for special accommodations for the class of 2020 graduates, the agenda said.
The money budgeted to use for assistant district attorneys will cover the cost of filling this law associate seat, and once the new person can become an assistant district attorney, the position would be defunded.
"The creation of a law associate position is only intended as a stepping stone for recent law school graduates who have not yet taken and/or passed the New York State Bar Exam; or who are awaiting admission to the New York State Bar and issuance of a license to practice as an attorney in the state of New York, and it is not intended to be filled on a long-term basis," the agenda said.
Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net.
