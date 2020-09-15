Cayuga County lawmakers move DA's hiring proposal forward

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A resolution to create and fill a law associate position within the Cayuga County District Attorney's Office is set to be voted on at a Cayuga County Legislature meeting next week after it was approved in a committee Tuesday night.

The legislature's Ways and Means Committee adopted the measure, a vote that followed approval a week earlier by the Judicial and Public Safety Committee.

According to the agenda for the Judicial and Public Safety meeting, the new position will help address two vacant full-time assistant district attorney spots in the district attorney's office. Recruit efforts have not secured qualified applicants during the COVID-19 pandemic and the district attorney's office "has demonstrated a need for additional legal assistance," the agenda said, so creating a law associate spot would allow for recruiting eligible candidates waiting for admission to the New York State Bar and to become licensed to practice as attorneys within the state.