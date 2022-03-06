Cayuga County lawmakers OK $4 million digital records project

In Cayuga County, DREAMS have come true.

The county Legislature has approved a $4 million project to transform the county's record-keeping system into a cloud-based digital environment, a proposal dubbed the DREAMS project by its advocates. The name is an acronym for the Digital Records Electronic Access Management System.

Its chief advocate is the person who's ultimately responsible for the county's legally required record-keeping program, elected Cayuga County Clerk Sue Dwyer. Faced with dwindling space for records and what she saw as a clear movement toward digitizing in New York state, she formed a committee to investigate how such a project could be done in Cayuga County.

More than two years of work later, the funding has been approved for a five-year, phased project to effectively make the county government paperless.

At the Legislature's Feb. 22 meeting, all but two lawmakers voted in favor of a resolution greenlighting the project using funds from the federal American Rescue Plan Act and the county's general fund balance.

"A digital solution would minimize storage and required office space, preserve all records in digital form while preserving historical documents, and saving the county money by selling or leasing a building we would no longer need, and combining three departments that have a symbiotic relationship into one office space," the resolution states.

A major motivating force for the work Dwyer and her DREAMS committee have done is the condition of the county's existing records spaces. The main county archives is located in the former county jail on Court Street that also houses the county Historian's Office.

That 62-year-old is at 97% storage capacity, and it's not climate controlled, which compromises the quality of records. The space costs more than $22,000 per year just for basic maintenance. The building also needs repairs to its roof, plumbing and furnace, and its windows are deteriorating.

"The building needs an overhaul and now is the time to consider making a change that makes sense both financially, operationally and technologically. It is clear that the building will continue to need costly repairs," the resolution states. The County is at a crossroads; If we do nothing, the County will be faced with extensive and expensive renovations, or the County would be faced with the need to purchase a new records facility. If we move forward and eliminate the need for that building, office spaced is reduced, and the County no longer has to be concerned about costly issues and destroyed documents."

Dwyer brought the resolution to the Legislature last month with a request to dip into nearly $15 million in federal ARPA funds to cover the costs. She was seeking a $4 million commitment. The largest ARPA allocation the Legislature has approved prior to last month's meeting was $1 million for a Deauville Island playground/amphitheater project.

"We're either going to go digital or we're not going to go, and then you're going to have to put with it in two or three years at the most, the records center will be full and then you'll have the taxpayers pay for it," Dwyer told the Legislature's Government Operations Committee on Feb. 9.

Dwyer said the county will be pursuing other state grants to help cover costs of the project, and that would include potential shared services funding by partnering with interested towns.

The two county lawmakers who voted against the project resolution, Lydia Patti Ruffini and Tricia Kerr, both expressed support for the concept at the Government Operations Committee, but said they had concerns about such a large draw from the ARPA pool.

"I think it's a really ambitious, great project to take on, but I've said all along that I feel like we have to maximize these ARPA dollars," Kerr said at the committee discussion. "I feel like there's other potential funding sources that should be considered with this."

Chris Petrus, Government Operations Committee chair, said using ARPA is a smart way for the county to get ahead of what he expects will eventually be a county mandate to digitize records.

"We're ultimately going to be saddled with it; we have a sufficient amount of money to be able to pay for it at this point," he said.

When the measure reached the full Legislature, it was adjusted to draw $1.9 million from ARPA funds and $2.1 million from the county's general fund balance. An amendment on the floor was passed to adjust the final breakdown to about $3 million from ARPA and $1 million from the fund balance.

After the meeting, Dwyer expressed her gratitude to the Legislature in an email to The Citizen.

"This will change the way county staff and the community will be able to research and access records; the County will no longer need a Records Retention Building; it will save office space in all of departments which will allow for some complimentary county departments to be located in one office instead of several separate offices," she said.

"This will assist in making it easier for more county staff to work remotely if needed; will save an incredible amount money by not using paper; will insure that there is no possibility of a catastrophic loss of historic/permanent records. They will be safely preserved and maintained."

Jeremy Boyer can be reached at (315) 282-2231 or jeremy.boyer@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenBoyer

