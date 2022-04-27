Cayuga County lawmakers set public hearing for redistricting plan

The Cayuga County Legislature will hold a public hearing on a proposal to redraw legislative district maps and reduce the number of seats from 15 to 11.

Lawmakers voted on Tuesday to schedule the public hearing at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 24. Fourteen of the 15 legislators voted for the resolution. The lone holdout was Legislator Hans Pecher, who opposes the redistricting plan.

Because the proposal includes downsizing the Legislature, it must be approved by voters. If county lawmakers adopt the plan, there would be a referendum on the general election ballot in November.

Under the redistricting plan, Cayuga County towns would be divided into seven districts — District 1 (Ira, Sterling and Victory), District 2 (Conquest, Mentz, Montezuma and Throop), District 3 (Brutus and Cato), District 4 (Aurelius, Fleming and Springport), District 5 (Owasco and Sennett), District 6 (Genoa, Ledyard, Locke and Scipio) and District 7 (Moravia, Niles, Sempronius, Summerhill and Venice). Districts 8, 9, 10 and 11 would be within the city of Auburn.

The new maps would allow the county Legislature to shift to a one-person, one-vote system and end weighted voting, which has been in place largely because the county did not redraw districts after past censuses.

Legislator Chris Petrus, a Brutus Republican, introduced the resolution at Tuesday's meeting. He noted that the county has not redrawn legislative district lines since 1992.

"This is our third opportunity to redistrict to find an equitable solution," Petrus said. "I believe we have found that equitable solution."

The Cayuga County Legislature's Democratic caucus agrees, having endorsed the plan last week. Despite the near-unanimous support for the public hearing, Republicans are divided.

Legislator Lydia Patti Ruffini, a Republican who represents District 3 (Mentz, Montezuma and Throop), voted for the resolution but has criticized the redistricting proposal. She thinks adding more constituents to legislative districts "diminishes (constituents') opportunity to be represented."

GOP Legislator Jim Basile, who represents District 1 (Sterling and Victory), also supported the resolution. But he mentioned that there is an "alternative" — a reference to the possibility of keeping 15 members while redrawing the district maps.

Pecher was outspoken against the plan. He believes it will make county government less inclusive and prefers changing the weighted vote, which he says "would be more accurate in representing all the people than this concept."

The plan received a key endorsement from the top Republican, Cayuga County Legislature Chairman David Gould. He made the case that shrinking the Legislature's membership would produce small government.

"I think smaller government doesn't make it bad government," he said. "If Washington had smaller government, (if) Albany had smaller government, we might get something accomplished. I feel that we can definitely accomplish something in this county with 11 legislators."

Pecher responded, "I'd like to point out that Russia has smaller government, extremely small government — one person — which is most efficient. But it's not good for the people."

If the redistricting plan is adopted, it would take effect beginning with the 2023 local election. Every legislative district will be on the ballot and candidates will be seeking four-year terms.

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

