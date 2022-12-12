Cayuga County lawmakers trim property tax increase

The Cayuga County Legislature has trimmed the proposed property tax increase in the 2023 budget.

Lawmakers last week approved an amendment to the proposed $172 million spending plan that took about $211,000 in expected revenue out of the property tax account and allocated it to the county's project sales tax collections. The result is a property tax levy increase of 1.0% over the current year, instead of a 1.5% jump that was in Legislative Chair David Gould's original proposal released in early November.

The Legislature is expected to vote on the budget at its regular monthly meeting on Tuesday night, scheduled to be the final meeting of the year.

Legislature Ways and Means Committee Chair Hans Pecher brought the amendment forward during the Legislature's special budget public hearing meeting on Thursday.

"Give the taxpayers a little bit of a break," Pecher said.

Legislator Andrew Dennison of Cato asked Lynn Marinelli, the county's budget director, if sales tax trends could support the amendment. She said this year's sales tax collections for the county are expected to finish at around $29 million, while the 2023 budget is projecting for $27.5 million.

Cayuga County legislators reject increase for CEDA, keep funding flat for 2023 The debate over Cayuga County's contribution to the Cayuga Economic Development Agency ended Thursday with legislators rejecting a proposal to…

"So we have room to move," Dennis said.

Legislator Aileen McNabb-Coleman of Sennett said she has concerns that the robust sales tax growth the county has seen in recent years won't continue. She also pointed to the county's operations expenses growing by about $11 million during this year alone.

"I am concerned that we will find ourselves upside down over time," she said.

Gould said the proposed change was small and made sense.

"It's been a terribly hard year for all our taxpayers, for everybody, not only in this county, the state, this country and if we can't give our taxpayers a little bit of break — that's what it is, a little bit of a break," he said. "We're not going to go broke in this county. It's our taxpayers money that this is and if we can't give them a break of a couple hundred thousand, then shame on us. That's the way I feel."

Lawmakers took a voice vote on the proposed tax levy amendment, and all favored the change.

McNabb-Coleman also brought a proposed amendment to the floor during Thursday's meeting. She proposed reducing the budgeted yearly salary for the legislative chair, who will be chosen at the Legislature's organizational meeting in early January, from $45,000 to $30,000. The 2021 Legislature had taken the chair pay from $60,000 to $45,000 based on the expectation that the position would have fewer hourly demands after a county operations officer was hired to share the leadership workload.

Cayuga County chair salary discussion likely at budget meeting When Cayuga County legislators were finalizing the 2022 budget about a year ago, one of the last-minute changes made before adoption was a pay…

McNabb-Coleman said she brought the amendment to the floor because she wanted fellow legislators to be aware of the salary history and have a conversation about it.

"I'm trying to get at the intentionality here," she said. "If this body would like to be intentional and say that the chair deserves a 45,000 salary, it just warrants a discussion."

The discussion that followed brought forward a consensus that keeping the pay level at $45,000 made sense, given the pay increases other elected positions have had in recent years and the workload that remains. The reduction amendment was defeated, with only McNabb-Coleman and Auburn Legislators Tricia Kerr and Heidi Nightengale voting for it.