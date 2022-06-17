Cayuga County lawmakers want to hear from towns, villages before OKing gas tax cap

Cayuga County legislators are considering ideas to provide gas tax relief, but first want to hear from town and village leaders about how their municipalities would be affected by the lost sales tax revenue.

The Legislature's Ways and Means Committee tabled any action until July after watching a presentation Thursday from Mary Beth Leeson, the county's finance director. Leeson detailed options for capping the motor fuel sales tax, which is 4% per gallon.

If the county opts to pursue a cap, Leeson explained that it would change from a percentage rate to a cents-per-gallon method. Lawmakers could choose to charge sales tax on the first $2, $3 or $4 per gallon of gas. If the price is above those amounts, sales tax would not be charged.

Leeson offered an example to show how much savings would be achieved with a $2 cap. Using a $4.80-per-gallon price, the sales tax owed would be 19 cents per gallon. But if a $2 cap is in place, consumers would pay sales tax totaling eight cents per gallon.

For motorists that have to fill a 16-gallon gas tank, the savings would be $1.79.

Beginning June 1, New York state's gas tax holiday began. The state suspended its motor fuel excise, sales and metropolitan commuter transportation district sales taxes, saving consumers at least 16 cents per gallon at the pump. Counties have the option of capping local sales taxes, but it must be done before the start of a sales tax quarter.

So far, 25 counties have adopted a gas tax cap, including four counties neighboring Cayuga — Onondaga, Oswego, Seneca and Wayne. Seneca and Wayne counties are charging sales taxes on the first $2 per gallon of gas and diesel, while Onondaga and Oswego counties have a $3-per-gallon cap.

Since Cayuga County did not act before June 1, the earliest its gas tax cap would take effect is Sept. 1. It would not apply to Auburn since the city has its own sales tax. The city has no plans to implement a gas tax cap.

At least one legislator, Jim Basile, appeared to question whether the cap would be worthwhile. He said he went to gas stations in Oswego and Wayne counties, where there are caps in place, and the prices weren't significantly different than those in Cayuga County.

"They all did something along with the state to change their sales tax, but three weeks later, they are all paying the same or more than what we're paying here in Cayuga County," he said.

The county's financial officers acknowledged that there is no guarantee the savings are passed through to the consumer. Gas stations could still charge higher prices — according to AAA, the average gas price is $4.97 per gallon in Cayuga County — and consumers wouldn't see the benefits of the gas tax holiday or cap.

It also could have a budgetary impact on local governments. According to Leeson, if a $2 cap is implemented, Cayuga County's sale tax revenue would decrease by an estimated $435,000. The allocation to towns and villages would also decrease by $217,500. The blow to revenue would be less if the county chose a $3 or $4 cap.

However, that doesn't necessarily mean towns and villages would receive lower sales tax revenue payments than last year. Leeson said they are still expected to receive more than in 2021, but the final total wouldn't be as high if a gas tax cap is adopted.

"I think it's ridiculous that we're the ones being dragged down for this because it's a global discussion that should be had with the towns because it's going to affect them," said Legislator Andy Dennison, who mentioned that one gas station in his district has been criticizing the county for not implementing a cap.

With other legislators wanting to gather input from towns and villages, the decision was made to table a gas tax cap resolution until the next committee meeting in July. Dennison suggested that the Legislature should invite town supervisors and village mayors to come and share their feedback.

If the county chooses to have a cap in place by Sept. 1, the Legislature must act before the end of July. A certified resolution must be submitted to the state by July 31. The resolution must set the cents-per-gallon rate — 8, 12 or 16 cents — and establish a sunset date. The cap can sunset at the end of the sales tax quarter (Nov. 30), or at the end of the year.

