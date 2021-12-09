Cayuga County leaders endorse NY governor: 'Kathy Hochul has always delivered for Auburn'

Two of the top elected officials in Cayuga County have endorsed Gov. Kathy Hochul for a full term.

Cayuga County Legislature Chairwoman Aileen McNabb-Coleman and Auburn Mayor Michael Quill are among seven central New York leaders who endorsed Hochul, a Democrat, for governor. Hochul, who became governor in August after Andrew Cuomo's resignation, is seeking a full four-year term in 2022.

"Hailing from western New York, Governor Hochul is a local, pragmatic advocate who understands state mandates. Her collaborative approach and persistence has brought much-needed funding to Cayuga County, as well as provided an effective approach to the pandemic," McNabb-Coleman, a Democrat, said. "I am so pleased to work with Governor Hochul and I proudly endorse her candidacy to continue serving the people as governor of New York state."

Quill added, "As lieutenant governor and now as governor, Kathy Hochul has always delivered for Auburn. She genuinely cares about every city and town that makes up New York state. She is a true fighter for upstate New York."

During parts of two terms as lieutenant governor, Hochul regularly visited Cayuga County and developed close relationships with local leaders, including McNabb-Coleman and Quill. Before Hochul was sworn in as governor, McNabb-Coleman described her as a "great friend to Cayuga County."

Hochul's travel to the county and her communication with local leaders could benefit her as she runs for a full term as governor. A few other Democrats, including state Attorney General Letitia James and New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, are running for the Democratic nomination. A Siena College poll released this week found Hochul has a double-digit lead in the Democratic primary for governor.

Other central New York leaders endorsed Hochul on Thursday. State Sen. John Mannion, Assemblymembers Bill Magnarelli and Al Stirpe, Cortland Mayor Brian Tobin and Homer Mayor Hal McCabe are supporting Hochul for governor.

Mannion, who represents parts of Cayuga and Onondaga counties, believes Hochul is "the best choice for central New York."

"She has demonstrated a commitment to our area — from her time as a student at Syracuse University to her time in the Governor's Mansion," Mannion, D-Geddes, said. "I look forward to fighting alongside Governor Hochul for good jobs, quality education, and a government we can all be proud of."

Hochul's campaign noted that she now has the support of Onondaga County's Democratic Assembly delegation. Assemblywoman Pam Hunter, who also chairs the Onondaga County Democratic Committee, already endorsed Hochul for governor.

"As we set a new tone for government across the state, I am honored to have earned the support of these passionate public officials who have proven track records of getting the job done for New Yorkers," Hochul said. "Together, we're putting progress over politics and delivering results to move New York forward. While we have hit the ground running, we know much work remains to jumpstart our economy and beat back this pandemic."

Online producer Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

