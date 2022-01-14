Cayuga County leaders praise outgoing Rep. John Katko: 'A regular guy'

Cayuga County leaders, representing both major political parties, lauded U.S. Rep. John Katko for his service after the four-term congressman announced on Friday that he will not run for reelection this year.

Auburn Mayor Michael Quill, a Democrat, enjoyed a good working relationship with Katko, a Republican.

"You could talk sports with him. You could talk about the state of the country, the state of the world. But he was just a regular guy," Quill said. "You could go down to a local restaurant and have a glass of beer or wine with him. He was just the type of guy you could hit it off with. We didn't always agree politically on everything, but that's part of life."

As Cayuga County's congressional representative, Katko took an interest in several local issues. He advocated for Nucor, a major employer in Auburn, to combat unfair trade practices affecting the steel industry. He spoke out against Canadian trade policies that negatively impacted dairy farms in Cayuga County and Cayuga Milk Ingredients, a milk processing plant in Aurelius.

Katko is also a prominent supporter of the Harriet Tubman National Historical Park in Auburn. When the park was formally established five years ago, he was at the ceremony in Washington. He has been a regular at the annual Tubman pilgrimage held in Auburn every year, and he has led efforts to put Tubman's face on the $20 bill.

When flooding affected northern Cayuga County communities along Lake Ontario's shoreline, Katko criticized Plan 2014 and called for action to address the high water levels.

Cayuga County Clerk Sue Dwyer, who considers Katko a friend, thinks he did a lot of good things for Cayuga County. She highlighted his support of veterans and constituent services. She regularly referred people to his office when they needed assistance with matters involving federal government agencies.

Dwyer recalled how Katko became the Republican nominee in the 24th Congressional District when he first ran for the seat in 2014. There were at least seven other candidates in the field, but Katko stood out. Dwyer said he was at the top of her list for the job.

"He is somebody who could work with both sides of the aisle. That's important to me," she said.

Katko went on to win the party's endorsement and defeated U.S. Rep. Dan Maffei, a Democrat, in the general election. He was reelected to represent the 24th district three times, most recently in 2020.

Dwyer compared Katko to two of her former bosses, U.S. Reps. Sherwood Boehlert and Jim Walsh.

"They all served Cayuga County in the best possible way," she said. In addition to Katko's other accomplishments, she highlighted his constituent service record and support of veterans.

But she recognized the political reality for Katko. He faced a backlash within his own party for voting to impeach former President Donald Trump in 2021. There is also the possibility that redistricting will put him in a more Democratic-friendly district, which would make a fourth reelection bid a difficult task.

Despite the political factors that may have contributed to Katko's decision, Cayuga County Legislature Chairman David Gould was surprised by the news. Gould was sheriff when Katko was first elected to Congress, but their relationship dates back to when Katko was a federal prosecutor. Gould said they worked on cases together when Katko was in the U.S. attorney's office.

When Katko decided to run for Congress in 2014, Gould was happy because of his law enforcement background. Katko has served on the House Homeland Security Committee in Congress and addressing the opioid epidemic — an issue that Gould worked to combat while he was sheriff — was one of his top priorities.

"When you start a friendship 25 years ago, it usually lasts," Gould said. "I think he's done a great job for the constituents in Cayuga County. I know there have been pros and cons on both sides, but I think he's done a great job for us."

Katko will serve out the remainder of his term. While he will no longer be Cayuga County's representative beginning in 2023, Quill extended an invitation to the outgoing congressman.

"He will always be welcomed in Auburn," he said. "I'm glad to have a cup of coffee with him anytime."

Online producer Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.