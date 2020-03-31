Cayuga County legislators get coronavirus update, ask questions about staffing

"It’s far more time-consuming than I think people realize," Cuddy said.

Russett said EMO sends plans to the state for how they intend to distribute protective equipment like masks, gloves and ventilators between emergency services, first responders, law enforcement and adult care providers, among other agencies. The two packages the county received so far only had a percentage of what was requested, and neither included testing swabs.

In response to a question from Legislator Ryan Foley, D-Auburn, Russett said Auburn Community Hospital is not experiencing an influx of patients but has assembled a plan for dealing with the possibility.

Legislator Tricia Kerr, independent-Auburn, asked about an idea Cuomo has floated during his press conferences: transporting coronavirus patients in hot spots across the state, like New York City, to upstate hospitals for treatment.

"Are we starting to see any of that activity?" Kerr asked.