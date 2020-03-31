Cayuga County legislators get coronavirus update, ask questions about staffing

The Cayuga County Legislature heard updates Tuesday from the front lines of the county’s response to the coronavirus pandemic: Public Health Director Kathleen Cuddy and Director of Emergency Management Amy Russett.
In the discussion, which often focused on scarce testing supplies and personal protective equipment for health care workers, Legislature Chair Aileen McNabb-Coleman said Cayuga County has been "largely left out" of Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s response to the pandemic.
Legislators met Tuesday evening over video conference, a few hours after a 1 p.m. press conference where Cuddy explained that the health department conducts coronavirus testing after it’s been ordered by a physician but equipment for that testing is in short supply.
As she reiterated to legislators later that evening, "PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) is a real issue." The health department staff didn’t do testing one day because they didn’t have the appropriate Tyvek suits available, she said.
Her staff has also been running the seven-day-a-week operation to track tests and monitor the "dozens" of individuals in mandatory quarantine. By telephone and through visits, the department does daily checks on people who've been in contact with confirmed coronavirus cases.
"It’s far more time-consuming than I think people realize," Cuddy said.
Russett said EMO sends plans to the state for how they intend to distribute protective equipment like masks, gloves and ventilators between emergency services, first responders, law enforcement and adult care providers, among other agencies. The two packages the county received so far only had a percentage of what was requested, and neither included testing swabs.
In response to a question from Legislator Ryan Foley, D-Auburn, Russett said Auburn Community Hospital is not experiencing an influx of patients but has assembled a plan for dealing with the possibility.
Legislator Tricia Kerr, independent-Auburn, asked about an idea Cuomo has floated during his press conferences: transporting coronavirus patients in hot spots across the state, like New York City, to upstate hospitals for treatment.
"Are we starting to see any of that activity?" Kerr asked.
Though she hadn’t heard much about the prospect, Cuddy said she was "hopeful" for the chance to see state-wide coordination for the sake of increasing their protective equipment and testing capacity.
Staffing was another issue Cuddy brought up to legislators. She is trying to get one day off for her employees, which is currently not possible, by bringing in additional staff. She hopes to bring in more nurses to answer calls from people contacting the health department’s main number instead of the county's coronavirus hotline at (315) 253-1355.
That prompted Legislator Timothy Lattimore, R-Auburn, to request a Legislature meeting to discuss the county's financial capacity to spend on hiring additional staff. He wanted to know whether the expenses could be reimbursed under the federal $2 trillion economic stimulus package, which was passed Congress as the CARES Act.
Staff writer Mary Catalfamo can be reached at (315) 282-2244 or mary.catalfamo@lee.net. Find her on Twitter @mrycatalfamo.
