Cayuga County legislators keep Gould as chair for 2023

The Cayuga County Legislature will stick with the former county sheriff to be its leader.

At its annual organizational meeting Tuesday, the 15-member body voted to make David Gould, a Republican legislator from Fleming, the chair for 2023. Gould served as chair last year, his first in office after running unopposed for the Legislature's District 5 seat in 2021.

Fair Haven Legislator James Basile, who served as vice chair in 2022 and will remain in that role this year, nominated Gould. No other legislators were nominated for the post, which pays an annual salary of $45,000.

"I think he did a good job last year, getting us through the end of COVID, and a budget where we had a 7%-plus increase in inflation, and I think everything turned out generally the way we wanted," Basile said of Gould.

Prior to becoming a legislator, Gould was the elected Cayuga County sheriff from 2006 through 2018. He made brief remarks at the end of Tuesday's meeting.

"I just want to thank my fellow legislators for having faith in me and trust in me in electing me to this position again," he said. "I think as a group, I think we come together when we need to. We have different feelings, we have different thoughts sometimes, but that's what makes America great, because we can dispute, we can argue and we can negotiate. I think that's what makes this country better than any other country."

Legislator Chris Petrus, R-Brutus, nominated Basile as vice chairman and Legislator Michael Didio, R-Auburn, as majority leader. Legislator Heidi Nightengale nominated Legislator Aileen McNabb-Coleman, D-Sennett, to serve as minority leader. All three of those nominations were approved by the full body in voice votes.

In addition to selecting and swearing in the 2023 leaders, legislators also witnessed two recently re-elected countywide office holders take theirs oaths of office.

District Attorney Brittany Grome Antonacci, who ran unopposed for the office last fall after serving since the beginning of the year as acting district attorney, received a standing ovation when she was introduced by Gould as "our first female DA in Cayuga County." Grome Antonacci took over for former DA Jon Budelmann when he stepped down at the close of 2021 to serve as county surrogate court judge.

"I'm just extremely proud and grateful and honored to be standing up here as district attorney, not only as the new DA but as the first woman in this position," Grome Antonacci said. "It's an absolute honor and privilege, and I really do look forward to making this a DA's office you'll be proud of."

Sheriff Brian Schenck also was sworn in, having run unopposed for his second term. Schenck succeeded Gould as sheriff in 2019.

"It is a sincere honor for me to wear this badge every day and to carry these patches on my shoulder," Schenck said. "The sheriff's office isn't my sheriff's office; the sheriff's office belongs to the public that I serve."

Another countywide re-elected official, Coroner Dr. Adam Duckett, was unable to attend Tuesday's meeting but was officially sworn in for his new term earlier in the day.