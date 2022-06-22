Cayuga County legislators OK resolution calling for repeal of NY solitary confinement law

The Cayuga County Legislature on Tuesday approved a resolution urging the state to repeal a solitary confinement reform law that took effect in April.

The target of the resolution is the Humane Alternatives to Long-Term Solitary Confinement Act, known as HALT for short. The state Legislature passed the measure in 2021 and it was signed by then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

HALT's main provisions include limiting the use of segregated confinement to no more than 15 consecutive days or 20 days in a 60-day period. The law also establishes residential rehabilitation units as an alternative to solitary confinement.

Before the law took effect, the New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association — the union representing state corrections officers — blasted HALT. The union filed a federal lawsuit to block the law, but that legal challenge was dismissed last week.

NYSCOPBA believes that HALT has led to increased violence in prisons. The union cites data from the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision that shows there were 532 assaults — 265 on staff and 267 on incarcerated individuals — from April 1, when the law took effect, through May 31. In the previous three-month period, from January through March, there were 590 assaults in prisons.

The HALT repeal resolution was first considered at the Cayuga County Legislature's Judicial and Public Safety Committee earlier this month. It was defeated, mainly due to questions from some legislators about the law and how it affects correctional facilities and jails.

But Legislator Mark Strong, a former corrections officer, offered the resolution for consideration at the full Legislature meeting. The resolution received bipartisan support from county lawmakers.

Legislator Heidi Nightengale, the Democratic leader, said she toured the Cayuga County Jail and sat through a presentation to educate herself about HALT. Her takeaways were that the issues that led to HALT's passage are "very downstate-oriented." She also repeated NYSCOPBA's argument that HALT has led to an increase in prison violence. (Assaults on staff have been increasing since 2012. In 2021, there was a record 1,177 assaults on staff.)

Cayuga County Legislature Chairman David Gould, a Republican who previously served as county sheriff, noted that the use of solitary confinement doesn't just protect corrections officers in prisons.

"It protects other inmates, too, and that's a big thing," he said. "There are an awful lot of inmates that are getting assaulted."

Legislator Christina Calarco proposed an amendment that would add language to the resolution. Specifically, she sought to change it so that would mention "repeal and/or revision" of HALT. Her reasoning was that amendments could improve the law. A few legislators supported her amendment, but it was soundly defeated.

"If we're going to send a message to Albany, we should make it as strong as possible, not weaken it," said Legislator Hans Pecher, who opposed the amendment but voted for the resolution.

The resolution passed with little opposition. Legislator Brian Muldrow voted against it, mainly due to criticisms of how solitary confinement has been used in the past. Legislator Chris Petrus, who works as a state parole officer, abstained.

There was bipartisan support for the measure. Legislator Trish Ottley, an independent who caucuses with the Democrats, criticized the legislative process that led to the passage of HALT. She believes the law should be repealed and the state should start over.

Legislator Lydia Patti Ruffini, a Republican, called for quick passage of the resolution to send a message to state lawmakers.

"I think every day that we let this continue and do not repeal this HALT Act, we are responsible personally for more assaults," she said.

In the current climate, it's unlikely HALT will be repealed. It was approved by the Democratic-led state Legislature. The party still controls both houses. The law took effect under Gov. Kathy Hochul, who would need to sign off on any HALT repeal.

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.