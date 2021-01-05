Cayuga County legislators pick McNabb-Coleman to lead for second straight year

Aileen McNabb-Coleman had some special guests lined up for Tuesday night's videoconferenced Cayuga County Legislature meeting, but before they could appear, some voting had to take place.

As expected, McNabb-Coleman, D-Owasco, was selected by her legislative colleagues to serve as chairperson for 2021, continuing in the role she first took over at the beginning of last year. Her nomination was moved by Legislator Keith Bathman, D-Scipio, and seconded by Legislator Paul Pinckney, R-Aurelius. All but two legislators voted in favor. Legislators Andrew Dennison, a Cato independent, and Timothy Lattimore, R-Auburn, were the no votes.

Cayuga County Clerk Sue Dwyer administered McNabb-Coleman's oath inside the mostly empty Cayuga County Legislature Chambers. Dwyer then gave McNabb-Coleman an elbow bump, the COVID-19 pandemic adaptation of a congratulatory hand shake.

A new vice chairperson was voted in Tuesday, as well. Chris Petrus, R-Brutus, was nominated by Batman with Legislator Heidi Nightengale, D-Auburn, seconding before he was unanimously approved. Legislator Ben Vitale, D-Montezuma, was vice chairperson in 2020.

Pinckney and Batman were then unanimously approved as minority and majority leaders, respectively.