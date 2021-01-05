Cayuga County legislators pick McNabb-Coleman to lead for second straight year

Aileen McNabb-Coleman had some special guests lined up for Tuesday night's videoconferenced Cayuga County Legislature meeting, but before they could appear, some voting had to take place.
As expected, McNabb-Coleman, D-Owasco, was selected by her legislative colleagues to serve as chairperson for 2021, continuing in the role she first took over at the beginning of last year. Her nomination was moved by Legislator Keith Bathman, D-Scipio, and seconded by Legislator Paul Pinckney, R-Aurelius. All but two legislators voted in favor. Legislators Andrew Dennison, a Cato independent, and Timothy Lattimore, R-Auburn, were the no votes.
Cayuga County Clerk Sue Dwyer administered McNabb-Coleman's oath inside the mostly empty Cayuga County Legislature Chambers. Dwyer then gave McNabb-Coleman an elbow bump, the COVID-19 pandemic adaptation of a congratulatory hand shake.
A new vice chairperson was voted in Tuesday, as well. Chris Petrus, R-Brutus, was nominated by Batman with Legislator Heidi Nightengale, D-Auburn, seconding before he was unanimously approved. Legislator Ben Vitale, D-Montezuma, was vice chairperson in 2020.
Pinckney and Batman were then unanimously approved as minority and majority leaders, respectively.
Toward the end of the meeting, McNabb-Coleman gave her first chairperson's report of the new year, and that's when she had her husband, Mark, and two sons, Owen and Neil, patched into the meeting videoconference from the family's home.
After they waved to each other, McNabb-Coleman thanked her family for helping her through the past year.
"There have been countless evenings of meetings, and all day through the night phone calls and conferences. Thank you for always understanding and supporting me in this role. I love you, boys, thank you so much," she said.
The Legislature also gained a new member on Tuesday. Mark Strong, a Moravia resident, was officially appointed and sworn in as the representative for District 9, which includes the towns of Summerhill, Sempronius, Moravia and Niles. He fills a vacancy created at the end of September when former Legislator Charlie Ripley resigned so he could take over as town supervisor in Summerhill.
Like last year, the chairperson in 2021 will be the county government's day-to-day leader. The county's 2021 budget set McNabb-Coleman's pay for the year at $60,000, double the pay level for the role when a full-time county administrator ran the county's day-to-day operations and legislative chairperson was a part-time duty.
Unlike 2020, this year's budget provides administrative support for McNabb-Coleman. An operations officer will be paid $75,000 yearly and an administrative assistant will make $55,000 annually, and work to fill those positions is expected to start this month.