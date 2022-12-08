Cayuga County legislators reject increase for CEDA, keep funding flat for 2023

The debate over Cayuga County's contribution to the Cayuga Economic Development Agency ended Thursday with legislators rejecting a proposal to increase funding by $35,000 in 2023.

Legislator Aileen McNabb-Coleman, D-Sennett, introduced an amendment to the 2023 tentative budget to raise the county's funding for CEDA from $375,000 to $410,000. The vote split along party lines, with the Republican majority defeating the proposal. The Democratic caucus supported the additional funds.

With the amendment defeated, CEDA's funding will be kept flat at $375,000 in the 2023 county budget, which will be voted on next week.

Several lawmakers expressed their support or opposition to more money for CEDA during the budget hearing Thursday. Legislator Jim Basile, R-Fair Haven, raised questions about CEDA's finances and briefly floated an amendment to reduce the county's funding by $100,000, from $375,000 to $275,000, before backing off that proposal.

"I want to support CEDA but I want to do it fiscally responsibly and with accountability and with transparency," he said.

Legislator Brian Muldrow, D-Auburn, felt some of his colleagues were going too far with their questions about CEDA's finances and whether the agency needs the additional funding. Earlier in the meeting, Basile referred to figures disclosed in tax documents as he explained why he thought CEDA didn't need the additional money.

Muldrow, who supported the increase for CEDA, also countered complaints from a few legislators at past meetings that CEDA has not been active in their districts.

"As legislators, you need to advocate for your space," he said. "I've walked people into CEDA. I've referred people to CEDA."

It wasn't until later in that meeting that one of the main justifications for the proposed increase — Micron — was mentioned. Legislator Heidi Nightengale, D-Auburn, thinks it's important to support CEDA so that Cayuga County can be involved in discussions about the plans for the semiconductor manufacturing facility in neighboring Onondaga County.

While Micron's chip fab plants will be in the town of Clay, Cayuga County could host supply chain companies that would support the facility's operations. Nightengale worried that without strong support for CEDA that the county would miss out on an opportunity to capitalize on the project.

After the amendment failed, Cayuga County Legislature Chairman David Gould, R-Fleming, praised CEDA and its executive director, Michael Miller. Gould, who opposed the proposed increase, regretted that the debate turned political.

As the county Legislature nears the finish line for its budget process, Gould reiterated his support for providing $375,000 to CEDA.

"We need to be fiscally responsible here, too," he said.