Cayuga County legislators set to fill new finance director post

The finance director position is appointed for a fixed term. In Leeson's case, she would be hired for a term starting Oct. 1 and ending Sept. 30, 2024. The starting annual salary would be $101,500, with 1.5% annual increases.

The hire has bipartisan support. Republican Legislator Paul Pinckney, the minority leader, said he plans to vote in favor of hiring Leeson on Tuesday night and expects a few of his GOP colleagues to do the same.

"It's one more check and balance," he said in an interview last week, noting that it makes sense to have centralized finance with an operation the size of Cayuga County, which has a budget in excess of $150 million.

"Some things fall through the cracks and this a way to eliminate that," he said.

Some county legislators have opposed the establishment of the office. In the Legislature's June vote on the local law, Legislators Hans Pecher, Mark Strong, Timothy Lattimore and Michael Didio voted against it.

At that meeting, Lattimore said he's concerned that establishing an appointed head of finance takes away direct accountability to the county's voters.

"This sort of negates a county-wide election the way this is set up," he said, also noting that he's concerned there will be confusion and disagreement about who's in charge.

