Cayuga County legislators set to fill new finance director post

In a vote that has roots in a 2018 independent assessment of Cayuga County's government structure, legislators this week will vote to hire the county's first finance director.
On the agenda for Tuesday's Cayuga County Legislature meeting is a resolution to hire Mary Beth Leeson, currently a deputy treasurer for the county, as finance director.
The hire, which was approved last week by the Legislature Ways and Means Committee, would follow approval votes earlier this year on a law establishing the new Office of the Cayuga County Finance Director and a resolution authorizing the finance director position itself to be created and filled.
The new office is part of a restructuring that will remove many of the day-to-day financial responsibilities of the county treasurer's office, which is headed by a full-time elected treasurer. The Legislature in February voted to state its intention to reduce the pay and duties of the elected treasurer as part of the restructuring.
The longtime incumbent treasurer, Jim Orman, then oversaw a committee that hashed out the specifics behind the new finance director office. Orman said in an interview last week that the reorganization will ultimately lead to more financial efficiency in county government.
"In this day and age, municipal accounting is such a specialized function," Orman said. "It only makes sense to have a centralized finance department, instead of having various arms around the county involved."
Orman, who is not seeking re-election as treasurer this year, also praised the choice of Leeson. She has been a deputy in his office since 2018 handling many of the tasks that the new finance director office will take over.
"A great hire — there is no one better," he said.
Discussions about a finance director position hit full speed this year, but have been in the works since early 2018. That's when a Rochester-based government consulting firm CGR Inc. produced a report commissioned by the Legislature to assess county operations. One of its recommendations was to centralize financial functions.
When Legislature Chairperson Aileen McNabb-Coleman launched the committee to study the creation of a finance department in February, she spoke about the goals behind the move.
"(This is) an effort to streamline operations related to the county's finances, shore up efficiencies and work in concert with the same technology," she said. "It has been discussed over several years that the county and its taxpayers would benefit from a finance department and a finance director."
The finance director position is appointed for a fixed term. In Leeson's case, she would be hired for a term starting Oct. 1 and ending Sept. 30, 2024. The starting annual salary would be $101,500, with 1.5% annual increases.
The hire has bipartisan support. Republican Legislator Paul Pinckney, the minority leader, said he plans to vote in favor of hiring Leeson on Tuesday night and expects a few of his GOP colleagues to do the same.
"It's one more check and balance," he said in an interview last week, noting that it makes sense to have centralized finance with an operation the size of Cayuga County, which has a budget in excess of $150 million.
"Some things fall through the cracks and this a way to eliminate that," he said.
Some county legislators have opposed the establishment of the office. In the Legislature's June vote on the local law, Legislators Hans Pecher, Mark Strong, Timothy Lattimore and Michael Didio voted against it.
At that meeting, Lattimore said he's concerned that establishing an appointed head of finance takes away direct accountability to the county's voters.
"This sort of negates a county-wide election the way this is set up," he said, also noting that he's concerned there will be confusion and disagreement about who's in charge.
