As Cayuga County Public Health Director Kathleen Cuddy seeks authorization to hire a deputy director, some legislators expressed support for the plan at a Health and Human Services Committee meeting Thursday.

Cuddy explained the potential duties for a deputy director, from assisting with daily oversight of the Cayuga County Health Department to serving as a second-in-command when she is not available. The deputy would also be available to respond to after-hours calls.

A popular selling point for lawmakers is that the costs associated with the position would be covered by a federal grant from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The deputy director's salary and benefits would be paid using funds from the grant through November 2027, according to Cuddy. After that, the health department would use state aid to pay the salary and benefits.

"We have a five-year opportunity of money to not only support the department and strengthen it but perhaps work toward succession planning as well with anchoring people in the right places at the right time," Legislator Heidi Nightengale said. "I can't really think of a better use of the CDC money."

Hiring a deputy director would be in addition to other personnel moves at the department. Cuddy wants to change the supervising public health administrator's title to become the director of health education and public information. A registered nurse within the department is working to complete their bachelor's degree in nursing, which would make them eligible to be hired as a public health nurse. If that promotion occurs, Cuddy said they would not hire another RN to fill that vacancy.

Cayuga County Legislature Chairman David Gould noted that not fill the RN vacancy would save $67,000 a year.

"You're saving the county and not adding a position. How the hell could you not beat that?" he said.

Succession planning is also a factor in the decision to hire a deputy director. Cuddy said that the average age of the department's managers is 61. Some division leaders have already departed or retired, while another recently informed Cuddy that they plan to retire in 2024.

Adding a deputy would also help with Cuddy's own succession plan. She told the Cayuga County Board of Health in February that it's "reasonable to say within five years that I don't plan to be here." A deputy director could learn the job and prepare to take over once Cuddy retires.

Legislator Lydia Patti Ruffini asked what happened to the deputy director's position when the county's health and human services division split a decade ago and Cuddy was named leader of the health department. Cuddy responded that the position was not filled, but she has asked for a deputy. The difference now is that she has the funding to pay for the position.

Legislator Elane Daly, who chairs the Health and Human Services Committee and was Cuddy's predecessor as the county's former health and human services director, supports hiring a deputy director, especially with the turnover occurring within the department.

"It's so difficult to get people and you're losing so many key people at one point that this would be another individual helping to oversee, supervise and learn the programs," she said.

There was no vote on allowing the department to hire a deputy director. Cuddy plans to submit a resolution before the committee's April meeting.