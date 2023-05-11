A resolution advanced on Wednesday by the Cayuga County Legislature's Planning and Economic Development Committee would allow for the continuation of an Owasco Lake watershed monitoring program.

The resolution is similar to one that was rejected by the Cayuga County Legislature in March. It would execute an agreement between the county and Hobart and William Smith Colleges' Finger Lakes Institute for data collection and the creation of an online portal. The cost of the program in 2023 would be $21,690.

After the legislature denied the initial agreement, the Cayuga County issued a request for fee quotes to four entities: The Finger Lakes Institute, the Community Science Institute in Ithaca, the Great Lakes Research Consortium at SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry in Syracuse and the Upstate Freshwater Institute in Syracuse. A fifth, Global Aquatic Research, also responded to the RFQ.

Steve Lynch, director of the Cayuga County Department of Planning and Economic Development, told legislators that four of the respondents said they lacked the capacity to perform the data collection and monitoring program. Finger Lakes Institute, which has been conducting the research for more than a decade, submitted a proposal for the same amount ($21,690) that was rejected two months ago.

Lynch explained that the Finger Lakes Institute would collect the data using a buoy on Owasco Lake. The institute would also set up a website where the data would be posted for public review. What the agreement does not cover is any analysis of the data.

"This is not for the creation of the reports that you have seen in the past from (Dr. John Halfman, a professor at the institute)," Lynch said. "We may look at doing a (request for proposals) for the analysis of the buoy data and other data later in the year, but this is really just putting a scientific instrument in the water and collecting the information."

That is slightly different than what's been done in the past. Lynch noted that the buoy was previously funded by the Fred L. Emerson Foundation, but the organization is no longer funding that portion of the initiative. The county's contribution to the program was to help cover the costs of analyzing the data.

With the county planning to pay for the data collection, it would need to budget for the analysis.

"It doesn't mean the analysis can't be done," Lynch said. "But the analysis doesn't have to happen until the end of the year of data collection anyway."

At least one opponent of the earlier resolution has indicated that they support the new proposal.

Legislator Mark Strong, a Moravia Republican, was the first county lawmaker to speak out against the the proposed agreement with the Finger Lakes Institute in March. But he said Wednesday that he will vote for the new resolution after a conversation with Lynch and Legislator Robert Shea, who chairs the Planning and Economic Development Committee.

That discussion "made me feel a lot more comfortable," Strong said.

The resolution now heads to the Cayuga County Legislature's Ways and Means Committee before it is considered by the full legislature at its monthly meeting on Tuesday, May 23.