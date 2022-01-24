Cayuga County legislators to ask health department not to enforce NY vax-or-mask rule

The Cayuga County Legislature on Tuesday will vote on a resolution asking the board of health and health department to not enforce the state's vaccine-or-mask mandate for businesses and indoor public venues.

The resolution was introduced by Legislator Andrew Dennison, an independent. The measure follows Dennison's motion at the Jan. 1 reorganizational meeting to oppose the new COVID-19 requirements. The majority of legislators voted to support that motion, but no formal resolution was considered.

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced on Dec. 13 that businesses and indoor public venues must request proof of vaccination or require employees and customers to wear masks. The mandate was initially due to expire on Jan. 15, but was extended to Feb. 1.

Under the directive, counties are responsible for enforcing the vaccine-or-mask mandate. Those who violate the mandate could be fined up to $1,000. However, some New York counties have said they would not enforce the requirement.

At issue in Cayuga County is whether legislators can direct the health department to not enforce the order. Chris Palermo, the county attorney, told the board of health at its Jan. 7 meeting that legislators can't overrule state public health law and the public health director, Kathleen Cuddy, must enforce the mandate.

But that did not discourage Dennison and other lawmakers in their bid to prevent enforcement of the mandate. Dennison introduced the resolution and bypassed the committee process, meaning that it was not reviewed by the Legislature's health and human services committee before Tuesday's meeting.

In his resolution, Dennison states it's the Legislature's opinion that "a mask mandate is an affront to personal freedom." He also notes that the county health department recently ended its contact tracing efforts for new COVID-19 cases — a step taken because of a massive surge in cases.

Dennison adds, "[T]he Cayuga County Legislature is of the opinion that the county health department should refrain from enforcing the state's mandate at county taxpayer expense and at the expense of necessary resources, rather leaving the choice to wear a mask to the individual."

Cuddy wrote in an email to The Citizen that the health department "does not have any consent orders related to the vaccinate or mask mandate on this month's agenda for the (board of health)." She added, "We have responded to complaints received since the Dec. 13, 2021, mandate went into effect."

"Our first step is to listen to the complainant's concern," Cuddy said. "Based upon that conversation, as time has allowed given the uptick in other patient-related COVID-19 work around the holidays, we call the business to speak with them. The conversation with businesses is to provide education, offers of signage for their business to display and offers of masks for their use to provide to customers. The majority of businesses are appreciative of the phone call and offers of support and indicate they continue to do their best to remain in compliance with the vaccination or mask use mandate."

For more than a year, from April 2020 to May 2021, there was a statewide mask mandate in effect. The health department issued more than 30 consent orders to local businesses that violated the state order. First-time offenders paid a $50 fine. Repeat offenders were subject to larger penalties.

After Hochul announced the new vaccine-or-mask directive, then-Cayuga County Legislature Chairwoman Aileen McNabb-Coleman said in December that the county would enforce the mandate. Cuddy told reporters that the health department would take an educational approach at first and then follow its standard procedure for health violations.

But a coalition of Republicans, a Conservative and Dennison are now in the majority. There is also a new chair, Cayuga County Legislator David Gould. Gould told the board of health that there is concern about how the vaccine-or-mask mandate will affect businesses.

The vote on Tuesday will come as Cayuga County is still in the midst of a COVID-19 surge. The health department reported 511 active cases on Monday and one death, a woman in her 80s. Twenty residents are hospitalized, 12 of whom are unvaccinated.

It's possible that the county may not have to worry about the mandate. A state Supreme Court judge in Nassau County struck down the requirement in a ruling on Monday. Hochul said in a statement that her office is "pursuing every option to reverse this immediately."

Online producer Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

