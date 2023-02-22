The Cayuga County Legislature will vote on a resolution next week asking the State University of New York to end its COVID-19 vaccination requirement for students.

The resolution sponsored by Legislators Jim Basile and Andy Dennison urges SUNY to "amend or remove" the COVID-19 vaccination policy and links the directive to declining enrollment at Cayuga Community College — a trend that began years before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Basile and Dennison wrote that the Cayuga County Legislature "opposes mandatory vaccinations, but particularly when such mandates are applicable to younger populations (students), and not to more senior populations, specifically professors and staff."

According to SUNY's policy, on-campus students must receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Booster shots are "strongly encouraged."

One criticism levied by some legislators is that the mandate does not apply to faculty and staff. At a Cayuga County Legislature meeting in January, Dennison called it "the most asinine policy I've ever heard."

In an exchange with Dr. Brian Durant, president of Cayuga Community College, Basile asked for the school to "take a stance" on the COVID vaccination policy. He theorized that CCC's enrollment would improve if the policy was lifted.

"I have constituents that are concerned that some of their children are not going to attend local community college," Basile said.

Before taking questions, Durant revealed that CCC is projected to slightly exceed its projected enrollment of 1,535 full-time equivalents. But enrollment is expected to decrease by 6% compared to the last academic year.

"We anticipated to be down but we're doing slightly better than what we had anticipated," he said.

CCC's enrollment has been declining for years. According to the college's website, the number of annual full-time equivalents fell from 2,660.1 in 2015-16 to 2,305.4 in 2019-20, a 13.33% drop over a five-year period.

Regarding the COVID vaccine mandate for students, Durant told legislators that his job requires him to administer SUNY's policies. However, in response to Basile's concern about the vaccination policy affecting enrollment, he said that "we wouldn't want any of our policies to be barriers for attendance."

Holly Liapis, a SUNY spokesperson, said in a statement that the university system "has and will continue to follow the guidance of public health experts."

"SUNY's vaccine mandate remains in effect across all SUNY campuses, including medical and religious exemptions," Liapis said.

The Cayuga County Legislature will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28. Meetings are held on the sixth floor of the Cayuga County Office Building.