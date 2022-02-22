Cayuga County Legislature approves body camera program for sheriff's office

Members of the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office are set to get body cameras.

The Cayuga County Legislature approved a resolution at its meeting Tuesday night to implement a body worn camera program within the road patrol division of the sheriff's office and to accept a U.S. Department of Justice grant to help pay for the program. The resolution also included making and filling a clerk position related to the new initiative.

Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Schenck said in early January that he would be telling the county Legislature Judicial and Public Safety Committee at its meeting later that month that the sheriff's office was awarded a $66,000 grant for the program. He said then the full Legislature would have to give approval for the sheriff's office to accept the grant, and that extra funding authorized by the Legislature would be needed.

The resolution required a two-thirds vote. Every legislator present voted in favor; Christina Calarco was not present.

According to the resolution, available via the county's website, Axon Enterprise will supply 33 body worn cameras, charging stations, equipment, software and data storage to implement the program over a five-year period for an overall cost of $227,551.50, with a yearly cost of $44,960.30. The resolution also notes the program would need a civilian clerk position "to handle retention, redaction, and legal discovery of the video data that would be created by the implementation of the program," at a probationary cost of $43,662 in the first year.

The sheriff's office was awarded that $66,000 grant over a three-year period to "offset a portion of the cost of the cameras and the additional clerk" by the justice department's Small Rural Tribal Body Worn Camera Program, the resolution said.

Starting a body camera program was one of the key elements of the sheriff's office mandated reform plan sent in to the state in 2021. Schenck previously said he felt strongly about implementing a camera program, believing "it's the best evidence when it comes to criminal investigations or any incident that we're involved with." He also talked about the program's benefits with being transparent with the public and said road patrol patrol members he spoke to about the undertaking felt positive.

"I think our members want them. I think they see the benefit to themselves when they're out there on a daily basis to document incidents that they're involved with and provide transparency for the work they do and protection for them to show that they are doing the right thing, that they are following our policies and procedures and living up to our mission," Schenck previously said. "I think that they see the benefit in having that documentation to show that they are doing the right thing out there."

Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net.

