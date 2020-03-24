Cayuga County Legislature authorizes Community Task Force, allots $10k

At the end of a nearly three-hour meeting, the Cayuga County Legislature backed the creation of a community task force to assess the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on local residents and businesses.
The Cayuga County Legislature voted to grant the United Way of Cayuga County $10,000 to create a COVID-19 Community Task Force. The measure passed Tuesday evening as legislators held their meeting over a videoconference call. At that point, the United Way submitted a proposal for the task force but didn't yet have a contract drawn up.
The resolution, which was sponsored by Legislator Tricia Kerr, NOP-Auburn, said the task force is meant to “work with key stakeholders and the public at large to identify and prioritize community needs as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve."
"The idea is to get feedback from all of those stakeholders and all the areas of the county that are being impacted and really assessing where we have gaps in service, where we need to direct our focus as a community, as a whole," Kerr said.
Legislator Andrew Dennison, R-Ira, was concerned about preventing the money from going to "administrative fees" and advocated for the resolution to be tabled until there was a contract with United Way to review.
"It sounds good. It’s a feel-good thing. But there’s a lot of question marks behind it," Dennison said. His motion to table was defeated in a 12-2 vote.
Kerr raised that the resolution was time-sensitive due to the pandemic and didn't want to see it tabled until the next scheduled full Legislature meeting on April 28.
However, Legislature Chairwoman Aileen McNabb-Coleman said they might meet more frequently than once a month in order to keep up with the pandemic. They did ultimately decide to meet as a full legislative body next week at an undetermined date.
Although he supported the measure, Vice Chair Benjamin Vitale, D-Montezuma, said he also had reservations about approving it without a contract. He proposed an amendment to allow McNabb-Coleman to approve the contract if it also gets the approval of County Attorney Christopher Palermo, Majority Chair Keith Batman and whoever the eventual minority leader will be.
With Dennison opposed, the Legislature approved the funding of the community task force with the amendment Vitale put forward.
Though the task force avoided being tabled, essentially all requests to hire new county employees were put on hold.
Abiding by New York state mandate, the county has been keeping 50% of its workforce at home and — as a few legislators expressed Tuesday evening — there may not have be enough current employees to properly on-board new hires. Legislator Ryan Foley, D-Auburn, also questioned whether the county would eventually have to lay off the approved hires if their budget is significantly impacted due to the pandemic.
Legislators Tucker Whitman, Dennison, Michael Didio and Timothy Lattimore all expressed opposition to the temporary hold, saying that all the positions were necessary to the county's function.
The positions included 10 seasonal workers for the highway department, two full-time assistant district attorneys, a confidential investigator in the DA's office, two emergency dispatchers and several Community Services positions.
Staff writer Mary Catalfamo can be reached at (315) 282-2244 or mary.catalfamo@lee.net. Find her on Twitter @mrycatalfamo.
