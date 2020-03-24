Cayuga County Legislature authorizes Community Task Force, allots $10k

At the end of a nearly three-hour meeting, the Cayuga County Legislature backed the creation of a community task force to assess the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on local residents and businesses.

The Cayuga County Legislature voted to grant the United Way of Cayuga County $10,000 to create a COVID-19 Community Task Force. The measure passed Tuesday evening as legislators held their meeting over a videoconference call. At that point, the United Way submitted a proposal for the task force but didn't yet have a contract drawn up.

The resolution, which was sponsored by Legislator Tricia Kerr, NOP-Auburn, said the task force is meant to “work with key stakeholders and the public at large to identify and prioritize community needs as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve."

"The idea is to get feedback from all of those stakeholders and all the areas of the county that are being impacted and really assessing where we have gaps in service, where we need to direct our focus as a community, as a whole," Kerr said.

Legislator Andrew Dennison, R-Ira, was concerned about preventing the money from going to "administrative fees" and advocated for the resolution to be tabled until there was a contract with United Way to review.