Cayuga County Legislature candidate debates start this week

Candidates in two of the six contested 2021 Cayuga County Legislature races are scheduled to participate in televised forums hosted this week by Cayuga Community College.
At 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28, Spectrum Channel 12 will air a debate with the candidates for the Legislature's District 1, which includes the towns of Sterling and Victory. Democrat Caitlyn Augustyn is running against Republican James Basile for a two-year term to replace Tucker Whitman, who is not running for re-election due to county term limits.
That forum will also air at 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30, on the same channel, and at 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, and Sunday, Oct. 3, on Spectrum channels 12 and 98 and Verizon channel 31, via the Auburn Regional Media Access Feed.
At 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30, on Spectrum channel 12, a debate featuring the three candidates for the Legislature's District 3 will air. Incumbent Democrat Ben Vitale is running for reelection and being challenged by Republican Lydia R. Pattie Ruffini and Conservative Jeffrey Emerson for the two-year term. The district includes the towns of Mentz, Montezuma and Throop
Replays for that forum are scheduled for 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5, on Spectrum 12, as well as 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, and Sunday, Oct. 3, on Spectrum channels 12 and 98 and Verizon channel 31, via the Auburn Regional Media Access Feed.
Both forums will also be available for on-demand viewing at The Citizen's website, auburnpub.com, starting the night they are first aired on cable. Audio from the forums is broadcast on the college's radio station, WDWN–89.1 FM, starting at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Candidates for races in four other contested Legislature seats are scheduled to appear for more forums in October, along with the people running for Auburn City Council.
Sponsored by the Cayuga Community College Telecommunications Department and The Citizen, these programs are produced by television students at the college. Cayuga Community College Foundation Executive Director Guy Cosentino serves as moderator while The Citizen Executive Editor Jeremy Boyer asks the questions.