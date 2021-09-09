Cayuga County Legislature candidate eyes polling place in Auburn district

"Many of our residents in our area are elderly," said Muldrow, a Democrat running for the 15th district seat. "Some of our residents don't drive. And there are is a certain amount of people who don't know where Clifford Park is."

He is also concerned that there is a lack of information about where to vote. Election boards are required to notify voters of polling location changes. The Cayuga County Board of Elections informed voters of the new site before the 2020 elections.

Katie Lacey, the Democratic elections commissioner in Cayuga County, explained that COVID-19 restrictions prevented the board from having polling places in senior centers. Along with Boyle Center and Schwartz Towers, two other polling places in senior housing facilities — the Village at Auburn Grove and Northbrook Heights — were moved to Auburn Alliance Church on North Seward Avenue. However, the church is in the same district (the 11th Legislative District) as the two complexes.

One challenge for the election board in seeking an alternative polling site in the 15th district is the lack of accessible buildings. State law requires polling places to be "accessible to citizens with disabilities and comply with the accessibility guidelines of the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990."