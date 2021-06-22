Cayuga County Legislature candidate pool narrowed following GOP primary

Mentz GOP committee: Voters could choose up to four candidates for town committee posts, and while a couple of candidates have commanding leads, the final two posts were too close to call after primary day and early voting results were tabulated. Peter Marshall (67 votes) and Andrea Seamans (66) topped the five-person field, followed by Ronald Wilson (61), Richard Nielens Jr. (60) and Matthew Poyneer (53). There were 13 absentee ballots issued in Mentz for this primary.

Niles town supervisor: Incumbent Joan Jayne beat back a primary challenge from town councilor Bernard Juli, 85-61. Jayne, who also locked up the Conservative Party ballot line, will be running unopposed in November.

Niles town council: One incumbent in this race, Steven Cuddeback, secured his spot on the ballot with 104 votes. The other two candidates, though, are separated by just two votes. Mark Cooper Kulik, who is also the Conservative Party's nominee for one of the two seats, received 80 votes. Joseph MacDuffee, the other incumbent, has 82 votes. Determining the second winner in this primary will come down to results of absentee ballots, with six having been issued ahead of Tuesday's voting.