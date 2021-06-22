Cayuga County Legislature candidate pool narrowed following GOP primary

Of the four candidates running for two Cayuga County Legislature seats in the Republican primary election, just one needed a victory Tuesday in order to ensure a spot on the general election ballot.
That one candidate ended up receiving just a single vote.
Brett Tracy II mounted a primary challenge to Michael Pettigrass, the endorsed GOP candidate for the Legislature's District 13 seat. The county elections board reported that Pettigrass received 38 votes to easily defeat Tracy's challenge.
Pettigrass, who also secured the Conservative Party ballot line for the general election, will face Christina Calarco in November. Calarco will be on the Democratic and Working Families ballot lines, plus an independent line. District 13 is in the center of the city of Auburn.
The other GOP primary for a Legislature seat featured two candidates who already have spots secured for the general election. Lydia Patti Ruffini, who secured an independent line, received 91 votes in the primary's election day and early voting, 13 better than her opponent, Jeffrey Emerson, in the District 3 race. There were 21 absentee ballots issued in this race, and all that were postmarked by Tuesday and received by June 29 will be counted starting on June 29.
Emerson would need to receive about 80% of those outstanding ballots in order to overcome Ruffini's lead. But he will still be running in the fall.
Emerson himself secured a independent line for the general election, and he's also the designated Conservative Party candidate. He and Ruffini will face off against incumbent Ben Vitale, a Democrat who also has an independent line for the fall ballot. District 3 includes the towns of Mentz, Montezuma and Throop.
This year's county Legislature seats are for two-year terms.
There were also several GOP primaries in town races in the Cayuga County-area this year:
Ira town supervisor: In a race that will fill a seat currently vacated, Slade Cox defeated Daniel Haskins Jr., 45-27. With no other candidates securing ballot lines for the general election, Cox will be running unopposed, with only a write-in candidate able to defeat him.
Locke town justice: Incumbent Philip Franklin handily secured the Republican line with 71 votes compared with challenger Shane Kirkey's 15. Franklin, who also will have an independent ballot line, will be running unopposed in the general election.
Mentz town supervisor: Current town councilor Mark Emerson defeated incumbent Richard Nielens Jr., 64-38, but both men will also face off in November. Emerson had already secured an independent line for his campaign, and Nielens is the designated candidate for the Democratic and Conservative parties.
Mentz GOP committee: Voters could choose up to four candidates for town committee posts, and while a couple of candidates have commanding leads, the final two posts were too close to call after primary day and early voting results were tabulated. Peter Marshall (67 votes) and Andrea Seamans (66) topped the five-person field, followed by Ronald Wilson (61), Richard Nielens Jr. (60) and Matthew Poyneer (53). There were 13 absentee ballots issued in Mentz for this primary.
Niles town supervisor: Incumbent Joan Jayne beat back a primary challenge from town councilor Bernard Juli, 85-61. Jayne, who also locked up the Conservative Party ballot line, will be running unopposed in November.
Niles town council: One incumbent in this race, Steven Cuddeback, secured his spot on the ballot with 104 votes. The other two candidates, though, are separated by just two votes. Mark Cooper Kulik, who is also the Conservative Party's nominee for one of the two seats, received 80 votes. Joseph MacDuffee, the other incumbent, has 82 votes. Determining the second winner in this primary will come down to results of absentee ballots, with six having been issued ahead of Tuesday's voting.
Sterling town council: The loan incumbent in this race, Jay Sawyer, was defeated. Joan Kelley, who is also the Conservative Party candidate, received 85 votes and Michele McIntyre received 95, both well ahead of Sawyer's 53. The fall race will feature the two GOP primary winners as well as Democratic candidate Caren Thompson, who also secure an independent line.
Skaneateles highway superintendent: Timothy J. Dobrovosky defeated Brian D. Buff in a Republican primary for the elected office. Both men currently work in the department under incumbent Allan Wellington. Dobrovosky received 228 votes while Buff had 65, according to the Onondaga County Board of Elections. Because no Democratic candidates filed petitions for the seat, Dobrovosky will be running unopposed in the general election. Dobrovosky also secured an independent ballot line for the general election.
