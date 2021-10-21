Cayuga County Legislature candidates agree on redistricting, differ on other issues

AUBURN — The two candidates for the Cayuga County Legislature's 15th district seat found common ground on some issues and disagreed on others during an hour-long forum at Cayuga Community College on Thursday.

Brian Dahl, a Republican, and Brian Muldrow, a Democrat, participated in the debate two days before the start of early voting, which runs through Oct. 31.

One issue both candidates agreed on is redistricting, although there are some differences in their ideas for reconfiguring the county Legislature. Dahl supports drawing new districts, especially in the city. Under his plan, Auburn's six legislative districts would be consolidated into four and the number of county legislature seats would decrease from 15 to 13. He would also eliminate the weighted voting system.

"Each legislator gets one vote," he said. "It makes it a lot easier."

Muldrow would also trim the size of the legislature from 15 to 13 seats, but his plan involves cutting one district in the city and one from outside of Auburn. He mentioned the odd shape of the 15th district, which extends from one end of the city to the other.

"With the population dropping, we have to really hone in on what makes sense," he said. "Five (districts in the city) makes sense to me."

Dahl and Muldrow have different thoughts on the county's leadership structure. There have been county administrators in the past, but there is also support for creating an elected position and having a county executive oversee day-to-day operations. Others favor making the chair of the county Legislature a full-time position and designating that person as the head of county government.

As the former director of the Cayuga County Office of Emergency Services, Dahl said when he first started there was a county Legislature chair who was in charge. He prefers either a full-time county Legislature chair or a county executive instead of an unelected administrator.

Muldrow believes there should be an administrator, not another elected official. He wants to avoid having the position become a political post.

The candidates also differed on the future of the Cayuga County Office Building. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, there have been discussions for years about whether to tear down the existing building and rebuild in the same location, or build a new facility in a different location.

Muldrow likes that the building is centrally located. His preference is "major renovations" to the office building. However, he did not rule out relocating if there is a need for more space.

Dahl, who had a basement office in the building when he was emergency services director, recalled having his office abated. Renovating the building is problematic, he explained, because floor tiles contain cancer-causing agents and there is asbestos present throughout the facility. He agrees with Muldrow that the office building needs to be centrally located. He floated the possibility of moving the county's headquarters to the Fingerlakes Mall.

There was a minor disagreement between the candidates on whether county employees should be subject to COVID-19 vaccine mandates. There is no blanket mandate for county employees.

Dahl opposes vaccine mandates. If somebody says no and they don't want it, he said, "you gotta leave it at that."

Muldrow doesn't think a mandate is necessary. He has been told that 70% of county employees are vaccinated. If that number is correct, he thinks that enough people are vaccinated "that I feel comfortable having them out in the community doing their jobs."

The candidates are vying to succeed Cayuga County Legislator Ryan Foley, who chose not to seek a third term. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 2.

Online producer Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.