Cayuga County Legislature committee assignments set

While the new Cayuga County Legislature chairperson is starting his first year on the 15-member body, he's selected a group of experienced legislators to lead the six committees that work on policy throughout each month.

Chairperson David Gould, R-Fleming, released his committee assignments last week, including the people who will be paid an extra $2,000 to serve as chairs. Base pay for county legislators is $13,908 this year.

Following the results of the November general election, the county Legislature experienced significant turnover with six first-year legislators being sworn into office, including Gould. The Republican majority elected him to serve as chairperson in large part because he does have extensive experience with county government and legislative meetings after serving as county sheriff for 12 years before retiring in 2018.

In addition to choosing experienced legislators as committee chairs, Gould's selections also reflected political party diversity, with two Republicans, two Democrats, one Conservative and one independent legislator getting the nods.

Legislator Hans Pecher, C-Genoa, will lead the Ways and Means Committee, which is the final committee to meet before the full Legislature convenes at the end of the month and votes on all resolutions that involve spending. He'll be joined by Legislators James Basile, R-Sterling; Elane Daly, D-Auburn Andrew Dennison, i-Cato; Aileen McNabb-Coleman, D-Owasco; Christopher Petrus, R-Brutus; and Mark Strong, R-Moravia.

Daly will be heading the Health and Human Services Committee, a leadership post she has held every year since first being elected as a legislator in 2017. Other members on the committee are Legislators Christina Calarco, D-Auburn; Michael Didio, R-Auburn; Brian Muldrow, D-Auburn; Heidi Nightengale, D-Auburn; Lydia Patti Ruffin, R-Throop; and Robert Shea, R-Scipio.

Dennison is the new chair of the Public Works Committee, which will also have Basile, Calarco, Muldrow, Pecher and Legislator Tricia Kerr, i- Auburn.

Petrus is the chair of the Government Operations Committee, and he'll be joined by Kerr, McNabb-Coleman, Nightengale, Patti Ruffini, Pecher and Shea.

Gould chose his predecessor as legislative chairperson, McNabb-Coleman, to head the Planning and Economic Development. Other members of that group are Basile, Calarco, Muldrow, Patti Ruffini, Petrus and Shea.

Strong will lead the Judicial and Public Safety Committee, which also includes Daly, Dennison, Didio, Kerr, Nightengale and Petrus.

Each committee typically meets once per month to discuss issues with county department and vote on resolutions connected with their respective policy areas.

Those meetings start this week, with Health and Human Services on Monday night. The Public Works and Planning and Economic Development committees meet Tuesday night, Judicial and Public Safety takes place Wednesday night and Government Operations goes on Thursday night. The Ways and Means Committee is scheduled to hold its first 2022 meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 18. The full Legislature gathers a week later.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0