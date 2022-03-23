Cayuga County Legislature condemns Russia, supports Ukraine

Following through on a promise the Cayuga County Legislature Chairman made earlier this month when the Ukrainian flag was first raised outside the Cayuga County Office Building, county lawmakers unanimously approved a resolution backing the western European nation that's defending itself from Russia's military invasion.

The Cayuga County Legislature closed out its voting on monthly resolutions Tuesday by approving a statement that supports Ukraine and condemns Russia.

After providing background information on Russia's troop buildup in the months ahead of the February invasion, the resolution describes the impact of Russia's actions.

"Russian military forces unwarrantedly attacked civilian facilities such as residences, schools, hospitals, and memorials causing catastrophic damage including civilian casualties and forced displacement of the people of Ukraine," it said.

The UN General Assembly's recently passed resolution, criticizing Russia's action and calling for withdrawal of troops of Ukraine, was referenced next in the resolution before the county Legislature's stance was stated.

"The Cayuga County Legislature condemns the invasion and unwarranted attacks by the Russian Federation and military forces, and urges for an immediate peaceful resolution of this conflict between the Russian Federation and Ukraine; further be it RESOLVED, that Cayuga County Legislature expresses their support and stands with the people of Ukraine as well as the Ukrainian Americans in Cayuga County and New York State."

In early March, Cayuga County Legislature Chairman David Gould issued a public statement announcing that the Ukrainian flag had been raised at the county's main downtown Auburn office building, and he said a resolution would be drafted for this month's Legislature meeting.

According to U.S. Census estimates, there are about 1,780 Cayuga County residents with Ukrainian ancestry, or 2.3% of the population — the highest percentage of any county in the state.

