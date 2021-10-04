Cayuga County Legislature forum, judicial candidate presentations scheduled

Following the interview with Germano-Yaw, the candidates running for surrogate court judge will be on "Inside Government" to give five-minute presentations about their qualifications. The presentations from Republican Jon Budelmann and Democrat Ben Susman will first air at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, on Spectrum channel 12. A replay on the same channel is set for 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14, as well as 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, and Sunday, Oct. 10, on Spectrum channels 12 and 98 and Verizon channel 31, via the Auburn Regional Media Access programming.

Guy Cosentino will moderate the forums and questions will be asked by Citizen Executive Editor Jeremy Boyer.

The programs will also be available for on-demand viewing at The Citizen's website, auburnpub.com. Audio from the forums is broadcast on the college's radio station, WDWN–89.1 FM, starting at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Candidates for races in two other contested Legislature seats are scheduled to appear for more forums in the next two weeks, along with the people running for Auburn City Council.

Sponsored by the Cayuga Community College Telecommunications Department and The Citizen, these programs are produced by television students at the college.

