Cayuga County Legislature OKs small business COVID grant program

The Cayuga County Legislature has approved some additional spending from its nearly $15 million pool of federal COVID-19 relief money, including the establishment of a $500,000 grant program to help small businesses.

At their monthly meeting on Tuesday, legislators voted 14-1 to establish the small business grant program for companies operating in the county that have suffered hardships as a result of the pandemic.

The resolution, proposed by Auburn Legislator Brian Muldrow, authorized Cayuga County Legislature Chairperson David Gould to establish a grant program committee that will figure out the details of how it will work.

Issues the committee will explore include choosing an entity to administer the program, establishing criteria for who is eligible for the grants and creating an application process. That committee will include one member from the Legislature's minority conference and one from the majority, along with three representatives of the business community.

The $500,000 will come from the $14,873,990 Cayuga County is receiving under the American Rescue Plan Act adopted by Congress in the early days of the Biden Administration. The city of Auburn established a similar program with some of its ARPA funds, and that is being administered by the Cayuga Economic Development Agency.

County legislators engaged in about 20 minutes of discussion about the how the program might work. The lone legislator to vote against the resolution, Tricia Kerr, said she supported the concept but just felt there are too many unanswered questions about how the program would work for her to support it at this time.

"It's a large chunk of money without all of the details," she said.

Other legislators, however, said those questions are for the program committee to be established by Gould to figure out.

"It's not our job to micromanage," Legislator Andrew Dennison said. "That's why we have a committee."

There was some discussion about whether businesses in Auburn should be eligible for the county's small business grant since the city has had its own program. Muldrow said the committee would look at that question, but his suggestion was that city businesses, which also pay county taxes, be able to apply for county funds if they applied for city funds and were rejected.

"If you exclude Auburn, you're making a statement that their taxes don't matter," he said.

Lawmakers also approved a series of smaller allocations from its ARPA fund to help county government departments:

• $40,000 for the finance department for new fixed asset tracking software

• $30,000 for the office for the aging for a vehicle and $30,000 for cubicle walls in a new office location

• $35,000 for the probation department for a vehicle

• $600,000 for the highway department for a new large capacity salt shed and $400,000 for upgraded fuel systems.

• $15,000 for the employment and training department for laptop computers for job seekers who come to its center.

With the ARPA funding allocated on Tuesday, the Legislature has now approved spending up to $8,893,371 from its total federal funding.

