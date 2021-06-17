Cayuga County Legislature OKs voucher program to help restaurants

Diners will soon be able to get a 50% discount on local restaurant gift cards in Cayuga County, thanks to funding from the federal government and a plan approved by county lawmakers.
During a special meeting Wednesday, the county Legislature approved three resolutions, including a restaurant voucher program, for using part of its federal stimulus funds. The county is receiving $14,873,990 through the American Rescue Plan Act passed in a partisan vote by the Democratically controlled Congress earlier this year. Half of that money, which is subject to federal restrictions on how it can be spent, is now in the county's bank account.
The Legislature has not formed an overall plan for how it will use all of the federal money, but Chairperson Aileen McNabb-Coleman asked legislators to consider the restaurant program, a resolution for Emerson Park upgrades and a resolution for Cayuga County Health Department COVID-19 response efforts before a broader plan is finalized. She believes these three measures are far enough along to be voted on now.
The restaurant voucher program will get $100,000 in funding and be modeled after a similar program done by Onondaga County using its own funds. In fact, Onondaga County officials and a consultant it used are willing to assist Cayuga County in launching its program. While a launch date is not yet known, the county will have the voucher program running this summer, and will make an announcement before it is launched.
Participating restaurants must be local and operate with a food menu (bars that only provide chips, for example, would not be allowed). National chains are not eligible to take part. County officials will work the Cayuga Economic Development Agency to sign up restaurants for the program, and McNabb-Coleman hopes to involve establishments from throughout the county, not just the city of Auburn.
Diners will be able to use a county website to download and print out a free local restaurant voucher, which would valued in $25 increments. They could then take the voucher to the restaurant and match that value with their own money to purchase a gift card.
"You, as the customer, would get a $50 gift card that you only paid $25 for," said Donald Carr, the county's director of purchasing, during a presentation to the Legislature.
The restaurants would then turn in the vouchers submitted by customers to the county to get reimbursed.
Legislator Hans Pecher expressed concerns about having the vouchers available online.
"How do you limit people from getting all the coupons who are quick on the computer?" he asked.
Carr said the county would limit the number of vouchers that could be downloaded from a single email address, a suggestion that Onondaga County officials made after going through their program with no limitations. Onondaga County had a $625,000 program in which vouchers were all claimed in a matter of hours.
Another option Cayuga County officials will likely explore is setting aside some of the vouchers for people to purchase in-person at a participating restaurant, so non-computer users could obtain them.
Legislator Ryan Foley, while acknowledging the validity of Pecher's concern, said it's important to remember the primary purpose of the program is to help restaurants hurt by the pandemic.
"The purpose of this is to get people to spend money at the businesses," he said.
All legislators except Pecher voted in favor of the program. Pecher noted that his opposition stemmed from his belief that the county should have a plan for how to use all of the available funding before approving individual expenditures.
The other two resolutions on Wednesday's agenda also passed easily. Pecher voted against both and was joined by Legislature Mark Strong in opposing the Emerson Park measure, which allocates $1 million toward park upgrades. Strong said while he's not opposed to the park project, he would like to see a list of county funding priorities developed before committing to such a large amount.
McNabb-Coleman noted that the park upgrades, which would include a new destination playground and performing arts stage on Deauville Island, have been in the planning stages for several years and are tied to a master plan and programming plan for the park.
"This is a logical next step; it's shovel ready," she said. "To me this is great project to showcase Cayuga County."
Pecher, though, viewed it as a "want" instead of a "need," and argued there are more important issues, such as fixing potholes, that should be addressed.
"This is like a little kid ... it's going to buy candy," he said. "This is ridiculous."
Jeremy Boyer can be reached at (315) 282-2231 or jeremy.boyer@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenBoyer