Cayuga County Legislature OKs voucher program to help restaurants

Participating restaurants must be local and operate with a food menu (bars that only provide chips, for example, would not be allowed). National chains are not eligible to take part. County officials will work the Cayuga Economic Development Agency to sign up restaurants for the program, and McNabb-Coleman hopes to involve establishments from throughout the county, not just the city of Auburn.

Diners will be able to use a county website to download and print out a free local restaurant voucher, which would valued in $25 increments. They could then take the voucher to the restaurant and match that value with their own money to purchase a gift card.

"You, as the customer, would get a $50 gift card that you only paid $25 for," said Donald Carr, the county's director of purchasing, during a presentation to the Legislature.

The restaurants would then turn in the vouchers submitted by customers to the county to get reimbursed.

Legislator Hans Pecher expressed concerns about having the vouchers available online.

"How do you limit people from getting all the coupons who are quick on the computer?" he asked.

