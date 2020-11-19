Cayuga County Legislature seat remains vacant for budget season

Under the Cayuga County Legislature's rules, a resolution requires 442 weighted votes to be approved in a simple majority vote. For the past three months, 67 of those of votes have been the equivalent of an automatic "no."
That's because the 15-member Legislature has had a vacancy in District 9 since former Legislator Charlie Ripley resigned on Sept. 10 to accept an appointment as Summerhill town supervisor.
Progress to nominate a person to fill the vacancy came last week when the Cayuga County Republican Committee came up with three people interested in the position, said Legislator Paul Pinckney, R-Aurelius, who is the leader of GOP minority caucus in the Legislature. He hopes to be able to have the three potential nominees at next week's full Legislature meeting so the rest of the legislators can hear from them.
Because of the timing of Ripley's resignation, the empty seat could not be part of this year's general election. In keeping with their approach for filling such vacancies in past years, the Legislature is looking to appoint someone into the position, and because Ripley was part of the Republican caucus, the GOP is responsible for bringing a nominee to the full body.
The District 9 seat's current term expires at the end of 2021, so there will be an election for it next fall regardless of how quickly an appointment to replace Ripley is made.
The vacancy does present some logistical concerns for the Legislature, said Chairperson Aileen McNabb-Coleman, D-Owasco.
The empty seat can sometimes make it harder for committees to have a legal quorum to conduct business when other members are absent for a meeting.
Another challenge comes with the impact the vacancy has on weighted votes, which are a set number of votes each district is allotted based on population. District 9 has 67 weighted votes, the fourth largest sum on the Legislature.
Because the requirements for a majority vote to pass don't change, the weighted votes from District 9 are effectively a "no" vote. That could prove pivotal with close votes, including the 2021 county budget that will be before the Legislature in December.
McNabb-Coleman has one other reason she's hoping the vacancy can get filled soon.
"I want to make sure that district is represented," she said.
District 9 includes the Summerhill, Sempronius, Moravia and Niles.
Pinckney said he understands the concern, but said he does not expect that a replacement will be able to sworn into office until after the start of 2021.
Executive editor Jeremy Boyer can be reached at (315) 282-2231 or jeremy.boyer@lee.net.
