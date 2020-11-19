Cayuga County Legislature seat remains vacant for budget season

The District 9 seat's current term expires at the end of 2021, so there will be an election for it next fall regardless of how quickly an appointment to replace Ripley is made.

The vacancy does present some logistical concerns for the Legislature, said Chairperson Aileen McNabb-Coleman, D-Owasco.

The empty seat can sometimes make it harder for committees to have a legal quorum to conduct business when other members are absent for a meeting.

Another challenge comes with the impact the vacancy has on weighted votes, which are a set number of votes each district is allotted based on population. District 9 has 67 weighted votes, the fourth largest sum on the Legislature.

Because the requirements for a majority vote to pass don't change, the weighted votes from District 9 are effectively a "no" vote. That could prove pivotal with close votes, including the 2021 county budget that will be before the Legislature in December.

McNabb-Coleman has one other reason she's hoping the vacancy can get filled soon.

"I want to make sure that district is represented," she said.

District 9 includes the Summerhill, Sempronius, Moravia and Niles.

Pinckney said he understands the concern, but said he does not expect that a replacement will be able to sworn into office until after the start of 2021.

